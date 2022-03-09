Russia Ukraine War News Live: Global brands including McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi temporarily suspend business in Russia

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: Global brands like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric have announced that they are temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the its invasion of Ukraine. “Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an open letter to employees, reported AP.
Before banning the import of Russian oil and gas, the United States administration said that it consulted with its European allies while stressing that it recognizes not all of its partners were in a position to follow suit. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday banned the import of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal. The move is aimed at depriving Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from US drivers and consumers annually. A senior official in the Biden administration said, “”The United States is able to take this step because of our strong domestic energy production and infrastructure and we recognize that not all of our allies and partners are currently in a position to join us.”
Biden also termed the string of economic sanctions against Russia as “most significant in history” and claimed that it has caused quite a damage to the Russian economy. “It has caused the Russian economy to crater. The Ruble is now down 50 per cent and worth less than one American penny since Putin announced his war,” Biden said at the White House after announcing the ban on import of Russia oil.
Meanwhile, a US aid package for Ukraine and its Eastern European allies grew to around USD 14 billion on Tuesday, according to AP. Negotiators reportedly said the package of military, humanitarian and economic aid to the region had gone up from USD 12 billion just Monday and President Joe Biden’s USD 10 billion request last week. “We’re going to support them against tyranny, oppression, violent acts of subjugation,” Biden said at the White House.
Universal Music Group said Tuesday it was suspending all operations in Russia and closing its offices, as it joins a growing number of companies protesting the violence in Ukraine. The world's largest music company's decision followed the announcement last week by Spotify that it would close its offices in Russia in response to what it described as Moscow's unprovoked attack on Ukraine. “We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible,” Universal Music said in a statement. “We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries (including the U.S., U.K., Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary) to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.” (Reuters)
Vereshchuk said 5,000 people were evacuated from Sumy. The Russian military gave a different number, saying 723 people were evacuated from the city and identifying them as mostly citizens of India, with the rest from China, Jordan and Tunisia. It made no mention of Ukrainians among the evacuees. But the planned evacuation of civilians from Mariupol failed because Russian troops fired on a Ukrainian convoy carrying humanitarian cargo to the city that was later going to ferry people out, Vereshchuk said. Natalia Mudrenko, an official with Ukraine's U.N. mission, accused Russia of effectively holding civilians “hostage” and said “the critical situation” in Mariupol and other cities demands immediate action by world leaders and humanitarian and medical organizations. She told a U.N. Security Council meeting Tuesday afternoon that civilians, mostly women and children, “are not allowed to leave and the humanitarian aid is not let in.” The Russian military has denied firing on convoys and accused Ukraine of blocking the evacuation effort. Repeated attempts to create safe evacuation corridors have failed since last weekend amid continuing fighting and objections to the proposed routes. (AP)
Lumen Technologies Inc , one of the companies that comprises the backbone of the internet, said on Tuesday it was pulling the plug on Russia because of an “increased security risk.” The U.S. firm Cogent Communications said Friday that it was also cutting internet service to Russian clients. Lumen said in a brief statement it provides “extremely small and very limited” business services in Russia. “We decided to disconnect the network due to increased security risk inside Russia,” the company said in a statement. (Reuters)
When Texas marketing executive Bret Starr asked colleagues in Ukraine what they needed after Russia's invasion, he got a surprise. “You know, it was guns, bullets and body armor,” said Starr, for whom Respect.Studio in western Ukraine provides social marketing services. The young digital marketers at Respect.Studio, part of Ukraine's huge technology services-outsourcing sector, said they were organizing a territorial defense squad. The Fort Worth businessman knew he could not send guns, but he discovered he could legally ship body armor and helmets. Starr expects to send the first 20 sets of helmets and bullet-proof vests to Respect.Studio this week, followed by up to 2,000 more through donations of cash and gear. (Reuters)
Chinese companies that defy U.S. restrictions against exporting to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the New York Times. (Reuters)
Ireland's foreign minister saluted the resilience and courage of Ukraine's women. The US ambassador to the United Nations hailed their bravery in defending their homes and country. And the head of the International Monetary Fund told “sisters” in Ukraine: “We admire your courage, we share your pain, we stand with you.” It was International Women's Day on Wednesday and at a UN Security Council meeting focusing on empowering women economically in conflict areas speakers from a number of countries decried Russia's war on neighbouring Ukraine, and its impact on women. (AP)
Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two surpassed 2 million. Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia's National Defence Control Centre, was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency that Russian forces would “observe a regime of silence” from 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 GMT) to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. It was unclear if the proposed routes would pass through Russia or Belarus, conditions previously opposed by the Ukrainian government. (Reuters)
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric — ubiquitous global brands and symbols of US corporate might — all have announced they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. “Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an open letter to employees. The Chicago-based burger giant said it will temporarily close 850 stores but continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia “who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald's brand”. Kempczinski said it's impossible to know when the company will be able to reopen its stores. (AP)
A former Miss Ukraine winner on Tuesday described her journey with her young son to escape Kyiv and her homeland as Russian troops invaded the country last month, and called on countries to do more to arm her countrymen and women. Veronika Didusenko, who was crowned Miss Ukraine in 2018, said she and her 7-year-old son were awoken on the first day of the invasion to the sounds of air raid sirens and explosions, and they joined thousands of others on the road to evacuate. (AP)
A US aid package for Ukraine and its Eastern European allies grew to around USD 14 billion on Tuesday as lawmakers put finishing touches on a USD 1.5 trillion government-wide spending bill that leaders hope Congress will enact by week's end. Democrats and Republicans rallied solidly behind the Ukraine aid, with Russia's attack devastating parts of the country and prompting Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II. (AP)
Russia has become a global economic pariah after it attacked Ukraine and the international community has joined the US in imposing tough sanctions against Moscow, the Joe Biden administration has claimed. US President Biden termed the package of economic sanctions enforced against Russia “most significant in history” and claimed that it has caused consequential damage to the Russian economy. “It has caused the Russian economy to crater. The Ruble is now down 50 per cent and worth less than one American penny since Putin announced his war,” he told reporters at the White House after announcing an immediate ban on import of Russian oil and gas. (PTI)