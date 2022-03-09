Russia Ukraine War News Live: Global brands including McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi temporarily suspend business in Russia

Live

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates, Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest Update Live: Biden also termed the string of economic sanctions against Russia as “most significant in history” and claimed that it has caused quite a damage to the Russian economy.

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: Global brands like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric have announced that they are temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the its invasion of Ukraine. “Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an open letter to employees, reported AP.

Before banning the import of Russian oil and gas, the United States administration said that it consulted with its European allies while stressing that it recognizes not all of its partners were in a position to follow suit. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday banned the import of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal. The move is aimed at depriving Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from US drivers and consumers annually. A senior official in the Biden administration said, “”The United States is able to take this step because of our strong domestic energy production and infrastructure and we recognize that not all of our allies and partners are currently in a position to join us.”

Biden also termed the string of economic sanctions against Russia as “most significant in history” and claimed that it has caused quite a damage to the Russian economy. “It has caused the Russian economy to crater. The Ruble is now down 50 per cent and worth less than one American penny since Putin announced his war,” Biden said at the White House after announcing the ban on import of Russia oil.

Meanwhile, a US aid package for Ukraine and its Eastern European allies grew to around USD 14 billion on Tuesday, according to AP. Negotiators reportedly said the package of military, humanitarian and economic aid to the region had gone up from USD 12 billion just Monday and President Joe Biden’s USD 10 billion request last week. “We’re going to support them against tyranny, oppression, violent acts of subjugation,” Biden said at the White House.

