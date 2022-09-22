Russia Ukraine War Latest News: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of civilians on Wednesday to fight in Ukraine with the intent to bolster his forces. The announcement didn’t go down well with the Russians as thousands took to streets sparking protests across the country. As per multiple media reports, people were seen taking part in demonstrations and demanding Putin to take back his decision and “let the children live.” Nearly 1,200 arrests were made in these anti-war demonstrations in Moscow, St. Petersburg among other cities, according to the independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info. This is Russia’s first wartime mobilisation since World War Two.

10:08 (IST) 22 Sep 2022 Russia Ukraine Live: See pictures of protestors being detained in Russia Police detain protestors during demonstrations for anti-mobilisation of Russian troops. (Image Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) 09:51 (IST) 22 Sep 2022 Russia Ukraine Live: EU foreign policy chief promises new sanctions against Russia Following an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers on Wednesday, the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has promised new sanctions against Russia. Borrell didn't say when the new sanctions would be implied but said that they would come “as soon as possible”. 09:39 (IST) 22 Sep 2022 Russia Ukraine Live: Protestors being detained, See pictures here! Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against mobilization, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Image Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) 09:20 (IST) 22 Sep 2022 Russia Ukraine Live: Zelenskiy demands UN to impose “just punishment” on Russia Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is demanding UN to impose “just punishment” on Russia for its war against Ukraine. This demand includes financial penalties and stripping Moscow of its veto power in the Security Council. 09:04 (IST) 22 Sep 2022 Russia Ukraine Live: Russia and Ukraine carry out largest prisoner swap since war started Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap on Wednesday. This is being regarded as one of the largest prisoner swaps since the war began. The swap involved almost 300 people including 10 foreigners. As per a Reuters report, the foreigners released included two Britons and a Moroccan who had been sentenced to death in June after being captured fighting for Ukraine.

