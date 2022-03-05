Russia Ukraine War News Live: ‘We will not do so unless at gunpoint’ – Elon Musk’s latest Twitter rant on Kyiv crisis

Live

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates, Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest Update Live:Cities across Russia were outwardly calm, with little sign of the crisis devastating financial sector and markets. Except for the lines of people looking to stock up on products – mostly high-end items and hardware – before shelves empty or prices climb further.

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has been quite vocal about his views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has new warning regarding the Starlink system working in the combat zone. A day after the Tesla chief expressed his concerns over alleged targeting of the Starlink communication system in Ukraine, Musk took to Twitter again to say that some officials have told Starlink to block ‘Russian news sources.’ Though he clearly stated that those government sources were not of Ukraine, Musk said that he was a ‘free speech absolutist’ and won’t block anything unless ‘at a a gunpoint’.

Musk also spoke about the need to increase the oil and gas production. ‘Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,’ Musk tweeted earlier today. Before Twitter could say anything to Tesla CEO, Musk quickly added that this would definitely impact Tesla negatively, however, ‘sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports,’ he added.

Here are the latest updates from Russia-Ukraine War:

Live Updates

Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates