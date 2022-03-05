Russia Ukraine War News Live: ‘We will not do so unless at gunpoint’ – Elon Musk’s latest Twitter rant on Kyiv crisis

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has been quite vocal about his views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has new warning regarding the Starlink system working in the combat zone. A day after the Tesla chief expressed his concerns over alleged targeting of the Starlink communication system in Ukraine, Musk took to Twitter again to say that some officials have told Starlink to block ‘Russian news sources.’ Though he clearly stated that those government sources were not of Ukraine, Musk said that he was a ‘free speech absolutist’ and won’t block anything unless ‘at a a gunpoint’.
Musk also spoke about the need to increase the oil and gas production. ‘Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,’ Musk tweeted earlier today. Before Twitter could say anything to Tesla CEO, Musk quickly added that this would definitely impact Tesla negatively, however, ‘sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports,’ he added.
Here are the latest updates from Russia-Ukraine War:
The Russia-Ukraine Crisis has entered the tenth day today. Despite the massive bombardment of the key cities, Russia has still not been able to take control of Ukraine capital Kyiv. There re conflicting reports about Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Ukraine has claimed that Europe’s largest nuclear plant is in its control while Moscow has claimed otherwise. The port city of Mariupol has witnessed intense battle scenes. The Russian authorities have once again claimed that the Ukrainians are holding several foreigners as hostage. This includes nearly 4,000 Indians, as per Moscow. The Ministry of External Affairs, however, has denied either the hostage bit or the fact that the ‘war was stopped’ to facilitate evacuations of Indians.
In bright sunshine, a long queue of shoppers snaked outside an IKEA store near Moscow this week. Similar scenes were repeated across Russia as families rushed to spend their fast-depreciating roubles at the Swedish retailer which is exiting the crisis-hit country. Russians are bracing for an uncertain future of spiraling inflation, economic hardship and an even sharper squeeze on imported goods. The rouble has lost a third of its value this week after unprecedented Western sanctions were imposed to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. The moves froze much of the central bank's $640 billion in reserves and barred several banks from global payments system SWIFT, leaving the rouble in free-fall. – Reuters
President Joe Biden has met with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto with the Fins at a crossroads: Whether to move closer to the rest of Europe and the West by trying to join NATO as neighbouring Russia pummels Ukraine. – AP
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. – AP
Russia's attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine has revived the fears of people across Europe who remember the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which killed at least 30 people and spewed radioactive fallout over much of the Northern Hemisphere. The UN nuclear energy watchdog said no radiation was released after Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the early hours of Friday. – AP
The invasion has caused a humanitarian crisis that has driven more than more than 1.2 million people to flee Ukraine since the fighting began, according to the United Nations' refugee agency. Under the federal program, Ukrainians can remain in the country for up to 18 months. In order to be eligible, individuals would have to have been in the US by Tuesday. – AP
The United States and its allies have accused Russia of attacking Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant and putting the lives of millions of Europeans at risk of radiation fallout, but Russia claimed a “Ukrainian sabotage group” was responsible for setting fire to a nearby training facility. AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be 'fake' reports. The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow blocks imposed on the BBC, the US government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, and Latvia-based website Meduza. – AP
Formed in a fury to counter Russia's blitzkrieg attack, Ukraine's hundreds-strong volunteer 'hacker' corps is much more than a paramilitary cyberattack force in Europe's first major war of the internet age. It is crucial to information combat and to crowdsourcing intelligence . 'We are really a swarm. A self-organizing swarm,” said Roman Zakharov, a 37-year-old IT executive at the center of Ukraine's bootstrap digital army. His group's inventions run from software that lets anyone on the planet with a smartphone or computer participate in distributed denial-of-service attacks on official Russian websites to bots on the Telegram messaging platform that block disinformation, let people report Russian troop locations and offer instructions on assembling Molotov cocktails and basic first aid. – AP
Three IAF aircraft carrying 629 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries landed at the Hindon air base here on Saturday morning, the air force said. – PTI
Russia has informed the UN Security Council that Russian buses are ready at crossing points to go to the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals who are stranded there, amidst the raging conflict in the East European country. – PTI