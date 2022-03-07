Russia Ukraine War News Live: Sanctions not enough, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says as Russia steps up shelling of residential areas

Live

Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates, Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest Update Live: Meanwhile, a special flight carrying 160 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, landed in Delhi today.

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: In a video statement on Sunday evening, Ukrainian Presdient Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Western countries for not responding to the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement that it would strike Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, while telling employees of these defense plants not to go to work, reported AP. “The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient,” Zelenskyy said.

A Ukrainian official has informed that the Russian military forces have intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine’s centre, north and south, as per AP. According to the local officials, Presidential Adviser Oleksiy Arestovich has said that the outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, faced stepped-up shelling on Sunday. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, the officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday reached out to his people via television and said, “You should take to the streets! You should fight,” reported AP. Zelenskyy also asked the United States and NATO countries to send more warplanes to Ukraine, which is quite complicated due to logistical questions like how to provide aircraft to Ukrainian pilots.

Meanwhile, a special flight carrying 160 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, landed in Delhi today. The Air Asia flight, which evacuated the stranded students from Hungary, landed at the airport at around 4-4.30 am, reported ANI.

09:56 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Zelenskyy launches daily calls to action with Global Citizen Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an unusual new partner in his campaign to defend his country — Global Citizen, the international nonprofit fighting extreme poverty. Zelenskyy and Global Citizen on Sunday released the first of what they hope will be daily calls to action for the nonprofit's millions of members, as well as its governmental, corporate and philanthropic partners. The video messages will feature Zelenskyy speaking about Ukraine's battle against Russia paired with steps supporters can take to help, provided by Global Citizen. (AP) 09:47 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: China must join global action against Russia’s Ukraine war, says Australia China must act on its declarations of promoting world peace and join the effort to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Australia's prime minister said on Monday, warning that the world was in danger of being reshaped by an “arc of autocracy”. Scott Morrison also suggested in a wide-ranging speech that Russia's invasion was not going according to the plan of its leader, Vladimir Putin, who he said had “overestimated the capacity of how he might be able to prosecute this illegal war”. “China has long claimed to have a role as one of the major powers in the world and to be a contributor to global peace and stability. No country will have a bigger impact on concluding this terrible war in Ukraine than China,” Morrison said in response to a question after a speech at the Lowy Institute think tank. Morrison, whose government has clashed with its biggest export partner over a range of issues, said he was dismayed by China's reticence. (Reuters) 09:37 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient As Russian forces increased their shelling of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the West to strengthen sanctions. In a video statement Sunday evening, Zelenskyy heaped criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the Russian Defense Ministry's announcement that it would strike Ukraine's military-industrial complex, while telling employees of these defense plants not to go to work. “I didn't hear even a single world leader react to this,” Zelenskyy said. “The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient.” Zelenskyy called for organizing a “tribunal” to bring to justice those who order and carry out such crimes. (AP) 09:24 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: U.S., European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban. Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday. Meanwhile, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said in a Sunday letter that the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Moscow's military invasion of its neighbour. The White House is also talking with the Senate Finance Committee and House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee about a potential ban, the source said. (Reuters) 09:19 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: S.Korea to cut transactions with Russia’s central bank -foreign ministry South Korea has decided to sever transactions with Russia's central bank, its foreign ministry said on Monday, in another move joining Western countries' efforts to ratchet up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion into Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”. (Reuters) 09:09 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim Ukraine will ask the United Nations' top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law. Although the court's rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's “special military action” is needed “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide” – meaning those whose first or only language is Russian – in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's suit argues that the claim of genocide is untrue, and in any case does not provide legal justification for invasion. The case it has lodged at the World Court, officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), centres on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries. The treaty names the ICJ as the forum for resolving disputes between signatories. (Reuters) 09:01 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, says official sources Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, official sources said. Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia. This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began. The prime minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine. (PTI) 08:54 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion New Zealand's government said on Monday that it will introduce legislation to allow it to bring first-of-its-kind sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering the country's waters or airspace. (Reuters) 08:49 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Japan in talks with US, Europe over banning Russian oil imports -Kyodo The Japanese government is in discussions with the United States and European countries over the possibility of banning imports of Russian oil, Kyodo News reported on Monday. (Reuters) 08:44 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian forces restrict access to external communication, reports The Kyiv Independent Russian forces restrict access to external communication, block access to mobile networks and internet at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on March 6: The Kyiv Independent (ANI) 08:33 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv has crossed border and entered Poland Harjot Singh has crossed the border and entered Poland. Indian diplomats present with him. He has been shifted into an ambulance provided by Polish RedCross on the border: Puneet Singh Chandhok, president, Indian World Forum (ANI) 08:33 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv will return to India tomorrow, says Gen (Retd) VK Singh “Harjot Singh, an Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv and lost his passport, will return to India with us tomorrow,” tweets Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh (ANI) 08:20 (IST) 7 Mar 2022 Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Blinken signals U.S. support for Ukraine with border meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Ukraine's border with Poland on Saturday to discuss Western efforts to support Ukraine and isolate Russia during the current war, now in its 10th day. Amid tight security, Blinken and Kuleba held talks in a tent on the border where refugees, mostly women and children, were also crossing with their belongings in rolling luggage and backpacks. The two men walked on both sides of a painted line that appeared to mark the end of Polish territory. “The entire world stands with Ukraine, just as I am standing here in Ukraine with my friend, my colleague,” Blinken said. (Reuters)