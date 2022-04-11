Top War Updates: Next few days of war are crucial, warns Ukranian President

Russia Ukraine War April 11 Latest News: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned his nation that the next few days are going to be crucial for the war. Zelenskyy in his nightly address on Sunday said that Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of Ukraine. The president again called on Western countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine. During talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskyy said he discussed how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and how to force Russia to seek peace, reported Reuters. Zelenskyy also accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for their alleged war crimes. On the other hand, Reuters reported that Austria’s leader is set to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin and call for an end to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday appointed a new war commander, Gen. Alexander Dvornikov. He is said to be one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria, according to US officials.

To know more about the war torn region, here are the latest top updates:

– Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Putin on Monday in Moscow for the Russian leader’s first face-to-face meeting with a European Union counterpart since Russia’s invasion began on Feb. 24. “We are militarily neutral, but (have) a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against #Ukraine,” Nehammer posted on his Twitter handle.

– Air raid sirens were heard across Ukraine early on Monday, reported Reuters. The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces has said that it is likely that Russian forces will continue to strike at transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in order to destroy or disable them.

– A series of explosions were reported by Ukranian media on Sunday in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv and in Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea in the southern part of the country, as per Reuters

Earlier, missiles destroyed the airport in the city of Dnipro, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

– Ukraine’s economic output will likely contract by 45.1% this year as Russia’s invasion has shuttered businesses, slashed exports and rendered economic activity impossible in large swaths of the country, the World Bank said on Sunday, reported Reuters.

– Ludmila Zabaluk, head of the Dmytriv Village Department, north of the capital Kyiv, said dozens of civilian bodies were found in the area, as per Reuters report. Zabaluk said that there were more than 50 people were killed. Zabaluk further added that a 17-year-old child was burned, and a woman had half her head blown off. Reuters has not confirmed the reports.