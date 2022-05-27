Russia Ukraine War top updates Russian shelling in Ukraine key war developments

Russia Ukraine War Top Developments May 27: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the West to stop playing around with Russia and impose tougher sanctions to end its “senseless war”. Zelenskyy, in a late night television address on Thursday, said that Ukraine would remain independent and it won’t be broken. However the only question is at what price.

The Ukrainian President complained about disagreements within the European Union on imposing more sanctions against Russia. He questioned as to why some countries were being allowed to block the plan. The EU is discussing a sixth round of punitive measures, including an embargo on Russian oil imports. It requires unanimity but Hungary opposes the idea on the grounds that its economy would suffer too much, Reuters reported.

On the other hand, Moscow urged the West on Thursday to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed ways to help ease the international food crisis, with the Kremlin saying this could be done only if the West lifts sanctions.

Here are some more key updates from the war-torn region:

According to Reuters, the military situation in eastern Ukraine is worse than people say it is and the country needs heavy weapons now to effectively fight Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Russian shelling killed at least seven civilians and wounded 17 in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, reuters quoted authorities as saying.

As the United States and its allies provide Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated arms, Washington has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia, U.S. and diplomatic officials told Reuters.

The White House said it expects minimal impact on the U.S. and global economy from a potential Russia debt default as Washington decided to not extend a waiver that enabled Russia to pay U.S. bondholders.

The city of Sievierodonetsk is the center of fierce fighting in east Ukraine. Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk has said that the city is holding out even though a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group went into a hotel. Stryuk said at least 1,500 people have been killed in Sievierodonetsk and about 12,000 to 13,000 remain in the city, where he said 60% of residential buildings have been destroyed, reported Reuters.

