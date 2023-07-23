Russia-Ukraine War: Another day, another attack! Crimea witnesses drone attack days after explosion on bridge

Following a drone attack on an ammunition depot in Crimea, authorities evacuated a 5-kilometre radius and suspended road traffic on the bridge linking the region to Russia, Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Saturday. The ammunition depot exploded due to the attack, however, Aksyonov said no damage or casualties had been reported.

Ukraine, on the other hand, said it destroyed an oil depot and Russian army warehouses in the “temporarily occupied” Oktiabrske district in Crimea.

As per the governor, the attack had also disrupted all rail traffic in the affected area temporarily and that they were back to normal operation. The health ministry said the attack left 12 people in need of medical assistance while four were taken to the hospital.

Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, eight years before launching its full-scale invasion of the country.

Attack on bridge linking Crimea to Russia

The brief halting of traffic on the Crimean Bridge, about 180 km (110 miles) to the east of the drone incident, came five days after explosions there killed two people and damaged a section of roadway – the second major attack on the bridge since the start of the war.

The 19-kilometre road and rail bridge is a vital logistics link for Russian forces, and is also heavily used by Russian tourists who flock to Crimea in summer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the bridge was a legitimate target because it was a military supply route for Russia. “This is the route used to feed the war with ammunition and this is being done on a daily basis,” he said.

Russia is on high alert for incidents at the bridge, and an official Telegram channel tells people not to panic in the event of an alarm.

In a further sign of security concerns in Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Aksyonov, warned people not to post images of critical infrastructure on the internet. He urged people who knew the authors of such posts to report them to the interior ministry or the FSB security service. “Remember that a video posted on the web of military or other critical facilities is work for the enemy,” he said.

(With Inputs from Reuters)