Russia-Ukraine War: A year of conflict! Where do both parties stand?

The Russia-Ukraine conflict will complete its anniversary next week. Ahead of the first anniversary, the European Union (EU) has called for a cessation of hostilities and establishment of peace to ensure Ukraine‘s “sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.”

The move comes following Ukraine‘s request to draft a resolution in consultation with the member states of the UN to gather support from the international community for the establishment of peace in Kyiv in line with the UN Charter.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the conflict between the two countries. He also expressed fear of a wider war between the two nations. “Peace prospects “keep diminishing” and “the chances of further escalation and bloodshed keep growing,” said Guterres as quoted by AP.

Over thousands of civilians, including women, children, and troops of both sides have been killed in the war that started on February 24, 2022, after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Several people were forced to flee from the country.

Moscow is still trying hard to make headway in the eastern parts of Ukraine. The Russian artillery, drones, and missiles have been pounding Ukrainian-held eastern areas relentlessly for months. The forces are launching attacks on civilian areas, important buildings, etc.

According to some western officials and analysts, the Russia-Ukraine war will enter into a critical phase soon, as both sides are in a mood to launch offensives.

The Ukrainian security forces are striving to secure eastern provinces which Moscow annexed illegally last year. Moscow has claimed its rule over the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

After the invasion of Ukraine, the NATO countries held an emergency meeting and called the incident as ‘gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades’. The leaders of NATO’s 30 members have also called the conflict as ‘the biggest land war in Europe since 1945.

(With Agency Inputs)