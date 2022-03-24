Russia Ukraine War Top Updates: UN council defeats Russia humanitarian resolution on Ukraine

Russia Ukraine Crisis March 24 Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NATO to provide its “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fight the Russian invasion.

Russia Ukraine War March 24 Latest news: Today marks a whole month of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. The UN Security Council defeated a Russian resolution on Wednesday that acknowledged Ukraine’s growing humanitarian needs but didn’t mention the Russian invasion that caused the escalating crisis in the first place. Before the vote, Russia’s UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the council that its resolution “is not politicized,” reported AP. Nebenzia categorically rejected a US claim that his country had no right to submit such a resolution. As per AP, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield countered that Russia was “attempting to use this council to provide cover for its brutal actions.”

Let’s dive into the top updates on the much talked about conflict:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NATO to provide its “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fight the Russian invasion. He appealed to Western countries to stay united in the face what he says are Russia’s efforts to “lobby its interests” with “some partners” to bring them over to its side, reported AP.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Russian military forces have casued death and destruction across Ukraine and committed war crimes by unleashing violence and hitting civilian targets. Blinken said that their assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources.

According to media reports, Britain will send thousands of more missiles to Ukraine as Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western allies to increase the supply of military aid to the worn torn country. Johnson said that the UK will help in stepping up military and economic support to Ukraine and in stregthening their defences.

The US had earlier this month expelled 12 Russian diplomats, saying they engaged in “espionage activities”. Russia had termed the move as a “hostile action” and gross violation of the commitments by the US as the host country of the United Nations headquarters. Now, Russia has expelled several American diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and declared them “persona non grata”, a State Department spokesperson has said, reported PTI.

As per an AP report, US President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week to talk through plans for imposing new sanctions on Russia. Biden will also work on developing a strategy on how they would respond if Russia were to launch a nuclear, cyber or chemical attack.