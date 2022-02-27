Russia Ukraine Crisis Feb 27 LIVE: Putin unleashes new round of attacks, Kyiv warned of toxic fumes

Russia Ukraine War LIVE NEWS February 27 Latest News: The Russia-Ukraine Crisis worsened today as Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a fresh round of attacks targeting the energy supplies in and around Kyiv. Latest reports say that missiles have hit an oil depot in Vasylkiv. Fumes emanating from this fare may engulf Kyiv, local officials have warned. This comes at a times when Moscow’s plan of taking over Kyiv is being thwarted by tough resistance by the Ukrainian troops.
Several European nations such as the UK, France, Poland have extended helping hand to Ukraine by supplying ammunitions. Meanwhile, the exodus of frightened civilians continues. An estimate by the United Nations says that over 1 lakh people have left Ukraine since the conflict broke out four days ago.
Russia Ukraine War Live News
Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday, as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system.
Ukrainian forces were holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital, Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two entered its fourth day. (Reuters )
At least four students from Assam were among the first batch of Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine as they landed at Mumbai and New Delhi on separate flights since late Saturday night.
While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrival of two students at Mumbai on the first flight from Ukraine that touched down on Indian soil with the evacuees, another source said that two more students reached New Delhi early on Sunday on the next plane. (PTI)
We have a list of about 273 students from Bihar (stranded in Ukraine), the number can go up. Bihar govt will bring them home on its expenses… Teams of Bihar Foundation (in Mumbai) and Bihar Bhawan (in Delhi) working on students' evacuation: Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad – ANI
The Gujarat government has arranged a bus to bring back 32 students belonging to the state who arrived in New Delhi in a special flight on Sunday after evacuation from Ukraine, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
The state government earlier also arranged two buses to bring 44 Gujarati students from Mumbai, where they arrived by a special flight on Saturday night, CMO said (PTI)
With the evacuation of Indian students trapped in Ukraine picking up speed, the Bihar government has started helplines for boys and girls hailing from the state who had gone to the war-torn country for pursuing higher education and are now anxious to make an exit in the wake of the military crisis.
The helpline numbers issued by the state Disaster Management Department are 0612-2294204, 0612-1070 and 7070290170. An email-id has also been issued by the government — seoc-dmd@bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Bhavan in New Delhi has also issued a helpline number and email-id — 7217788114, rescm.bi@nic.in. (PTI)
The Indian students from Ukraine, who landed here by the first evacuation flight of Air India, are happy to have returned safely but are also anxious about future as the war has disrupted their education.
The Air India flight AI-1944, carrying 219 passengers from Bucharest, Romania, arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here at 7.50 pm on Saturday.
The second evacuation flight, AI1942, carrying 250 Indian citizens landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 am on Sunday. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the evacuees at the airport by handing out roses to them.
India on Saturday began the evacuation of its stranded citizens amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, bringing back 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai in the evening.
Top Republican Senator John Cornyn has expressed disappointment over India abstaining from the vote on a UNSC resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, alleging that New Delhi has avoided publicly denouncing Moscow while it tries to balance its strategic relationship with Russia.
Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow. Huge explosions lit up the sky early Sunday south of the capital, Kyiv, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces. AP