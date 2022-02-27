Russia Ukraine Crisis Feb 27 LIVE: Putin unleashes new round of attacks, Kyiv warned of toxic fumes

Live

Flames billowed into the air before dawn from an oil depot near the Zhuliany airport, about 40 kilometers south of the capital, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office and the mayor of the nearby town of Vasylkiv.

Russia Ukraine War LIVE NEWS February 27 Latest News: The Russia-Ukraine Crisis worsened today as Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a fresh round of attacks targeting the energy supplies in and around Kyiv. Latest reports say that missiles have hit an oil depot in Vasylkiv. Fumes emanating from this fare may engulf Kyiv, local officials have warned. This comes at a times when Moscow’s plan of taking over Kyiv is being thwarted by tough resistance by the Ukrainian troops.

Several European nations such as the UK, France, Poland have extended helping hand to Ukraine by supplying ammunitions. Meanwhile, the exodus of frightened civilians continues. An estimate by the United Nations says that over 1 lakh people have left Ukraine since the conflict broke out four days ago.