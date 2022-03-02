Kharkiv battle, crude shock to US airspace ban – What you should know about Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Top 10 Updates

Russia Ukraine News Today: In Moscow, the wide-ranging sanctions have started to show the impact. For third day running, the Moscow Stock Exchange remains closed for trading.

Russia Ukraine News Today: The ever-evolving crisis (LIVE UPDATES) of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has gripped the world in dread of uncertainty with a tense potential of a nuclear attack. As the global community reacts to the Russian full-scale military offensive with condemnation, hard-hitting sanctions, it is easy to lose track amid flurry of updates. FE Online brings you the latest, most definitive developments related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

1: The US has joined its Western allies and banned the Russian aircraft from using its airspace. This is by far the most direct action the US President Joe Biden has taken against Russia. The message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is clear – the West will not sit out while Moscow continues its offensive against Kyiv. ‘We are coming after you,’ Biden bluntly said in a message to Russian Oligarchs.

2: Latest reports from Ukraine say that Russian paratroopers have landed in Kharkiv. The second largest Ukrainian city that has seen new round of missile attacks and shelling since yesterday is crucial for Ukrainian defence plan. If Kharkiv falls, Ukraine will find it increasingly difficult to save Kyiv. Yesterday, a TV tower was destroyed in a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv. Five people have reportedly lost their lives in the attack.

3: In Moscow, the wide-ranging sanctions have started to show the impact. For third day running, the Moscow Stock Exchange remains closed for trading.

4: Boeing, Apple and Nike are the latest corporate entities that have joined the boycott Russia movement. Yesterday, Disney had also announced that it won’t release its latest movie in Russia.

5: The latest estimate by the United Nations say that over 6 lakh people have left Ukraine in the wake of the Russian assault.

6: While the fighting continues in Kyiv and Kharkiv a smaller town named Kherson has fallen. Its mayor says that the town is now in Russian control.

7: Brent crude, the international standard of oil prices, touched $110 a barrel. This is the highest level of crude prices that the oil markets have seen since 2013.

8: The financial markets remain volatile due to the fear of worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis. A PTI report says that the investors’ wealth tumble over Rs 76,808 crore in morning trade on Dalal Street.

9: India’s Operation Ganga is now working on mission mode. An IAF C-17 Globemaster has been sent to Romania with relief material. In next 72 hours, around 26 flights will bring back the rest of the Indians tuck in the war zone.

10: After the emergency session, the United Nations is set to meet for a vote on the resolution that will demand Putin to stop the Ukraine war. India has so far abstained on both accounts during the draft resolution vote saying that diplomacy is the only way in resolving the current crisis.