Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russian troops in southern Ukrainian city of Kherson- Reports

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russian forces are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and have made their way into the council building, the mayor said, reported Reuters. According to the report, the Black Sea port of Kherson, which has a population of around 250,000 people, would be the first significant city to fall into Moscow’s hands. Russia had earlier announced that 498 of its troops had already been killed in Ukraine. This was its first announced death count since President Vladimir Putin launched the attack.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency today said that one million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia’s attack less than a week ago, reported AP. The agency has predicted that around 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine, and even that number could go up. “In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries,” UN High Commissioner Filippo Grandi wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, the Indian government continues its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine. The third Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indian nationals from Ukraine, landed at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Rzeszow in Poland, reported ANI. Another flight from Budapest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai today, an official said. According to PTI, Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed passengers of the third evacuation flight from Budapest to Mumbai, as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed here around 5.30 am.

08:51 (IST) 3 Mar 2022 One million flee Ukraine in under a week, says UN refugee agency The UN refugee agency said Thursday that 1 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. The tally from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine's population — which the World Bank counted at 44 million at the end of 2020 — on the move across borders in just seven days. The agency cautions that the outflows are far from finished: It has predicted that as many as 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine, and even that projection could be revised upward. In an email, UNHCR spokeswoman Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote, “Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark” as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities. (AP) 08:39 (IST) 3 Mar 2022 Third IAF aircraft carrying 208 Indian nationals Lands near Delhi



