Russia Ukraine Crisis March 1 Live Updates: Satellite photos show Russian military convoy north of Ukraine’s capital stretching for 40 miles

Live

Russia Ukraine Latest News: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to twitter today and informed that the ninth ‘Operation Ganga’ flight carrying 218 Indian nationals, has departed from Bucharest, Romania and its on its way to New Delhi.

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live News: The Russian military convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the centre of Kyiv and stretched for about 40 miles, according to satellite images released by Maxar Technologies, reported AP. The photos also showed ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus, as per AP.

Meanwhile, India’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine continue as the conflict with Russia entered day 6 on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to twitter today and informed that the ninth ‘Operation Ganga’ flight carrying 218 Indian nationals, has departed from Bucharest, Romania and its on its way to New Delhi. ‘Operation Ganga’ is the initiative launched by the government of India to bring back its citizens stuck in Ukraine. The government has also set up 24×7 control centres to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovak Republic. A Twitter handle, ‘OpGanga Helpline’, has also been dedicated to the mission, where all information regarding evacuation process and advisories of embassies are shared to keep everyone up-to-date.

#RussiaUkraineConflict | The ninth #OperationGanga flight with 218 Indian nationals departs from Bucharest (Romania) for New Delhi: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/cEfhhJb8AQ — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Here are the latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Live Updates

Russia Ukraine News Live Updates March 1st News: