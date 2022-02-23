Russia Ukraine Conflict Feb 23 Live Updates: Japan joins US-led sanctions on Russia; Air India flight from Ukraine reaches Delhi

Live

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for its actions in Ukraine. The sanctions target Russian banks and sovereign debt sanctions among others things. According to a Reuters report, Japan too is ready to impose sanctions on Russia including prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Kishida said Russia’s actions had violated Ukraine’s sovereignty and called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Air India flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine reached Delhi on Wednesday morning. Those on board were mostly students who were returning after the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued advisories asking them to leave Ukraine temporarily, The Indian Express reported.

#WATCH | Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine landed at Delhi airport as tensions escalate pic.twitter.com/HHryuWt7i9 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine after recognising them as “independent” on Monday. The move accelerated the crisis in Ukraine which the West feared could lead to war.

