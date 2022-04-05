Top War Updates – US, Europe plan Russia sanctions as Ukraine warns of more civilian deaths

Russia Ukraine War April 5 Latest News: The United States and Europe are planning new sanctions on Russia over alleged civilian killings in Ukraine. Moscow faced global criticism on Monday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of killing civilians, saying Ukrainian people were being “destroyed and exterminated.” The mayor of Bucha had told Reuters that 300 residents had been killed while fighters from Chechnya controlled the area. Russia has denied allegations that its troops killed civilians in Bucha. Zelenskiy warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the images contained “signs of video forgery and various fakes.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the U.N. Security Council for the first time today at a meeting that will reportedly focus on widespread alleged deliberate killings of civilians by Russian troops.

Here are some more latest updates on the war torn area:

– Zelenskyy will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday after the council receives briefings from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his political chief Rosemary DiCarlo, and U.N. humanitarian chief Martin.

– A top official in the global campaign against the use of land mines is urging Russia to halt the use in Ukraine of these weapons that too often kill and maim civilians, reported AP.

– US President Joe Biden on Monday called for Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes and said he’ll seek more sanctions against Russia after what he described as “outrageous” atrocities around Kyiv.

– According to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova, 410 civilian bodies were removed from Bucha and other Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken by Ukrainian forces from Russian troops.

– Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said new U.S. sanctions against Moscow would be announced this week, reported Reuters. The U.S. State Department said it was supporting an international expert team to collect and analyse evidence of alleged atrocities.