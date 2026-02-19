Russia has said it sees “no reason” to believe India has changed its position on buying Russian oil, pushing back against assertions from the United States that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude. The statements were made amid ongoing debate around the US-India trade deal, and the tariff changes come as Washington continues to link energy choices to broader negotiations. The US has publicly claimed that India committed to ending Russian oil purchases, India has not issued any official confirmation or denial.

What did Moscow say?

Addressing a weekly briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that India’s continued purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both the countries and supports global energy stability.

“We have no reason to believe that India has changed its stance on buying Russian hydrocarbons. India’s purchase of Russian hydrocarbons benefits both countries and helps maintain balance in the international energy markets,” Zakharova mentioned, as quoted by PTI.

She also slammed comments by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stating, “There is nothing new in the claims….who have grabbed the right to dictate to independent nations.”

What led to the controversy?

The comments follow a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. After the call, both sides announced a reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. The move included the removal of a 25 per cent tariff imposed last August over India’s purchase of Russian oil, as reported by PTI.

Following this, Rubio stated that India had committed to stopping the import of Russian crude. Trump, while announcing the trade deal, mentioned that India had agreed not procure oil from Russia.

Has India responded?

India has not officially confirmed or denied Washington’s claims. However, officials in New Delhi have frequently stated that “national interests” will remain the guiding principles in energy procurement decisions.

Russia had also earlier blamed the US for using tariffs, sanctions, and other measures to discourage countries, including India, from purchasing Russian oil. Zakharova also criticised European allies of Ukraine, stating that they were not interested in a peace solution.

