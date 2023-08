Russia shuts down all Moscow airports, divert traffic as Ukrainian drones strike business district BKG

Russia shuts down all Moscow airports, divert traffic as Ukrainian drones strike business district

This is a breaking story. More Information will be added soon…

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 06:05 IST