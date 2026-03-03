Russia has issued a warning to the West, saying that World War 3 could start if US President Donald Trump continues his aggressive approach. Dmitry Medvedev, a top Russian official, called Trump’s actions “insane” and said they could spark a global conflict. He described the US and Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a dangerous move that threatens the entire region.

Medvedev told the Russian news agency TASS, “Formally, no, a World War has not started yet. But if Trump continues his insane course of criminal regime change, it will undoubtedly begin. And any event could be the trigger. Any event.”

He claimed that the US wants to maintain global dominance at any cost. “The pigs don’t want to give up their trough,” he said.

Russia condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran

Immediately after the strikes on Iran, Russia called the attacks “a preplanned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state.” Russian officials demanded that the military campaign stop and that diplomacy be restored.

Russia warned that the attacks could trigger a “humanitarian, economic and possibly radiological catastrophe” in the Middle East. They also accused the US and Israel of “plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation.”

Medvedev further said the strikes have put Americans at risk of retaliation. “Trump has made a grave mistake. With his decision, he has put all Americans at potential risk, even though the Iranian regime is not popular in neighbouring Arab countries,” he added.

Putin and UAE leader call for ceasefire

Amid rising tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone about the situation in West Asia, ANI reported. According to the Kremlin, both leaders stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and a return to political and diplomatic talks.

Putin highlighted how Russia has tried hard to find peaceful solutions regarding Iran’s nuclear program, with the UAE playing an active role. He said these efforts were disrupted by what Moscow calls “an unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign UN member state, in violation of international law.”

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that Iran’s retaliatory strikes have affected the UAE, causing damage and putting civilians at risk. He stressed that the Emirates had not been used as a base for attacks on Iran and called the strikes unjustified. In return, Putin expressed willingness to share Russia’s concerns with Tehran and offer help to stabilise the region.

Russia urges protection of civilians

The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed serious concern over the expanding conflict in West Asia. The ministry said that the US and Israel’s actions are not just about Iran, but also aim to disrupt improving relations between Iran and Arab countries.

The ministry called for an immediate halt to hostilities by all sides and said protecting civilians and infrastructure should be a top priority.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned strikes on civilian targets, including a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, which reportedly killed dozens of children. “Any attacks on civilian facilities, whether in Iran or in Arab states, are unacceptable and must stop immediately,” she said.

Zakharova urged all parties to abandon the use of force and return to political and diplomatic talks. “All differences should be resolved with full respect for the legitimate security interests of every state in the region,” she added.

The US and Israel’s military campaign, named “Operation Epic Fury” by Washington, has entered its fourth day. President Trump said operations would continue “until all of our objectives are achieved.”

The Russian government strongly condemned the strikes, calling them a “premeditated and unprovoked act of aggression” aimed at overthrowing Iran’s government. Putin previously described Khamenei’s killing as a “cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.”