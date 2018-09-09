Russia says US dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria’s Deir al-Zor

The air strikes targeted the village of Hadjin and resulted in fires, but there was no information about casualti

Russia’s military said on Sunday that two US F-15 fighter jets had dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria’s Deir al-Zor province on Saturday, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported.

The air strikes targeted the village of Hadjin and resulted in fires, but there was no information about casualties, the Russian military said.