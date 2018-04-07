​​ ​
  3. Russia sanctions will not affect Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin meeting plans: White House

Russia sanctions will not affect Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin meeting plans: White House

Preparations for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be affected by sweeping U.S. sanctions imposed on Friday on Russian government officials and businessmen, the White House said.

By: | Published: April 7, 2018 12:59 AM
Russia sanctions, russia, Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin, White House White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said U.S. officials would continue to work toward a meeting with Putin at some point.

Preparations for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be affected by sweeping U.S. sanctions imposed on Friday on Russian government officials and businessmen, the White House said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said U.S. officials would continue to work toward a meeting with Putin at some point. “As the president has said, he wants to have a good relationship with Russia but that’s going to depend on some of the actions by the Russians,” she said at a news briefing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top