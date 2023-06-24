scorecardresearch
Russia live News: Moscow launches attack on Wagner Group; Sunak govt holds emergency meeting of ‘COBRA’

Mosco Mutiny Latest News: Chechen leader Ramzan says his forces are ready to help put down Wagner mutiny

Written by Surabhi Pandey
Updated:
Russia Mutiny Live Updates, Mocow Mutiny live news, Vladimir Putin, Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia news live
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors as he addresses the nation after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, called for armed rebellion and reached the southern city of Rostov-on-Don with his troops, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP)
Go to Live Updates

Russia News LIVE: In an unprecedented set of events, Russia is witnessing an armed rebellion against its officials. Wagner Group mercenaries, who have been fighting Russia’s war in Ukraine, have said that they were being attacked and now have ‘vowed for justice.’ Late on Friday night, military tanks were spotted in Moscow. A BBC report says that internet has been restricted. Russian President Vladimir Putin broke his silence on the mutiny. Without taking either Wagner Group or its boss’ name, Putin said that this was a betrayal and this rebellion will be crushed.

Here are the latest updates from Russia:

Live Updates
16:34 (IST) 24 Jun 2023
Russia news live: Sunak reacts

British PM Rishi Sunak says that the most important thing right now would be to protect the civilians. Reacting on the reports of armed mutiny in Russia, Sunak said that 'all parties must be responsible.'

16:20 (IST) 24 Jun 2023
Rusia News Live: Who is Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

With aggressive PR, foul language and a frequent presence near the front lines, the shaven-headed Prigozhin is one of the most visible faces of the war, having recruited thousands of Russian prisoners to fight for Wagner and feuded openly with the defence ministry over military plans and ammunition supplies. (READ MORE)

15:53 (IST) 24 Jun 2023
Rusia News Live: Wagner Group Headquarters raided

Latest reports say that Wagner headquarters in St Petersburg was raided today. Officers are keeping a watch at the netrance of the building.

15:24 (IST) 24 Jun 2023
Russia news Live: What Putin said in his televised address?

“Excessive ambitions and vested interests have led to treason,” Putin said in a televised address, calling the mutiny a “stab in the back”.

“It is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to defend the Fatherland against such a threat will be harsh.”

“All those who deliberately stepped on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed insurrection, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people,” Putin said. (Reuters)

15:04 (IST) 24 Jun 2023
Russia news Live: Wagner Group takes control of city in southern Russia

Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin says that his men have seized control of a city in southern Russia. This he says is a bid to topple the military leadership.

14:55 (IST) 24 Jun 2023
Russia news Live: Estonia boosts security on Russian border, PM Kallas says

Estonia has strengthened its border security and urges people not to travel to any part of neighbouring Russia, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Saturday. “I can assure that there is no direct threat to our country,” Kallas tweeted. Reuters

14:53 (IST) 24 Jun 2023
Russia news Live: European nations worried over Moscow events

From Italy to NATO, all European powers taking note of all the events in Russia.

First published on: 24-06-2023 at 13:40 IST

