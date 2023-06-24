Russia News LIVE: In an unprecedented set of events, Russia is witnessing an armed rebellion against its officials. Wagner Group mercenaries, who have been fighting Russia’s war in Ukraine, have said that they were being attacked and now have ‘vowed for justice.’ Late on Friday night, military tanks were spotted in Moscow. A BBC report says that internet has been restricted. Russian President Vladimir Putin broke his silence on the mutiny. Without taking either Wagner Group or its boss’ name, Putin said that this was a betrayal and this rebellion will be crushed.
Here are the latest updates from Russia:
British PM Rishi Sunak says that the most important thing right now would be to protect the civilians. Reacting on the reports of armed mutiny in Russia, Sunak said that 'all parties must be responsible.'
With aggressive PR, foul language and a frequent presence near the front lines, the shaven-headed Prigozhin is one of the most visible faces of the war, having recruited thousands of Russian prisoners to fight for Wagner and feuded openly with the defence ministry over military plans and ammunition supplies. (READ MORE)
Latest reports say that Wagner headquarters in St Petersburg was raided today. Officers are keeping a watch at the netrance of the building.
“Excessive ambitions and vested interests have led to treason,” Putin said in a televised address, calling the mutiny a “stab in the back”.
“It is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to defend the Fatherland against such a threat will be harsh.”
“All those who deliberately stepped on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed insurrection, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people,” Putin said. (Reuters)
Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin says that his men have seized control of a city in southern Russia. This he says is a bid to topple the military leadership.
Estonia has strengthened its border security and urges people not to travel to any part of neighbouring Russia, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Saturday. “I can assure that there is no direct threat to our country,” Kallas tweeted. Reuters
From Italy to NATO, all European powers taking note of all the events in Russia.