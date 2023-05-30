Russia launches third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours

At least one person died and four were injured as a result of Russia‘s third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours, official said early on Tuesday, with Ukraine‘s air defence forces destroying more than 20 drones. “The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging channel.

In the second deadly assault on the Ukrainian capital in May and 17th since the start of the month, one person died when falling drone debris hit a high-rise apartment building, sparking fire, officials said. Two top floors of building in the Holosiivskyi district were destroyed, with emergency services continuing to search for people under the rubble. Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that four people were injured and 20 evacuated.

Photos from Kyiv’s officials and Reuters’ witnesses showed flames bursting out from the top floors of the building and smoke rising from the roof. Russia has launched a series of attacks on the Ukrainian capital in May using a combination of drones and missiles, mostly at night in order to inflict psychological distress on people, Kyiv’s official said.

According to preliminary information, Tuesday’s attacks were carried out only with Iranian-made Shahed drones, Kyiv’s military administration said. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. It was not immediately known how many drones Russia launched. There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the attack.

“The enemy continues to attack the capital,” Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram message. “This night explosions rang out in many areas of the city.” Falling debris hit several districts, he added, including the historic Podil and Pecherskyi neighbourhoods and the Sviatoshyn district, in addition to Holosiivskyi district in Kyiv’s southwest. The full extend of the damage is still being clarified, officials said.