Russia, Japan should sign historic peace treaty, proposes Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (ANI)

Russia has suggested that Moscow and Tokoyo should sign a peace treaty to end second world war hostilities “without any preconditions.” Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday observed that the territorial dispute has led to decades of deadlock. The treaty between the two countries, if signed, would become a basis for resolving a dispute on Kuril islands located between Russia and Japan, Al Jazeera reported. Incidentally, Japan and Russia failed to go ahead and sign a treaty after the end of the World War II.

“An idea has just come into my head. Let’s conclude a peace treaty before the end of this year, without any pre-conditions,” Al Jazeera quoted the Russian President as saying during the economic forum in the eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

According to Al Jazeera, while Abe did not respond to Putin’s proposal, but the former’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the territorial claim needs to be resolved before agreeing to sign a treaty. Both Putin and Abe have held several meetings in the past to solve the dispute over the islands, but failed to reach a consensus.