Russia destroys 20 Ukrainian drones! More shelling in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia – Top Updates here

Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula in the wee hours of Saturday (August 12), Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying.

According to an announcement by the Russian defense ministry on the Telegram messaging app, an alleged attack took place, but fortunately, there were no casualties or damage reported. The ministry stated that their air defense systems successfully neutralized 14 drones, while an additional six drones were countered through electronic warfare techniques.

Increasing drone attacks

Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for the attacks but has said destroying Russia’s military infrastructure is crucial for Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, eight years before President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Russia’s neighbour in February last year.

Two killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions

In other developments, Ukrainian officials on Saturday said that at least two people, an elderly woman and a police officer, were killed early Saturday by Russian shelling on a settlement in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

“This morning, around 5:10, the enemy fired on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi village in Kupiansk district. A residential building was damaged. A 73-year-old woman died,” Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov informed.

(With Reuters inputs)