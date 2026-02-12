Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has clarified that, apart from President Trump, no one has said that India will stop buying Russian oil. He made these remarks on Wednesday in Russia’s parliament, the State Duma.

It has been a few days since the India-US trade deal was announced following a phone call between US President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the call, the White House released an interim deal agreement along with a factsheet explaining the details. One of the major highlights was Trump repeatedly claiming that he was lowering tariffs because India had committed to not purchasing Russian oil—a claim that New Delhi has not confirmed.

India has repeatedly said it will diversify its crude oil sources to ensure stability. On Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that India’s national interests will guide its decisions. “Our approach is to maintain multiple sources of supply,” he said.

Lavrov: Only Trump says India will stop buying Russian Oil

“You mentioned that Donald Trump announced India’s agreement to no longer purchase Russian oil. I have not heard such a statement from anyone else, including Prime Minister Modi and other Indian leaders,” Lavrov said, as reported by PTI.

He further added, “Except for US President Donald Trump, nobody else has declared that India will stop buying Russian oil.”

Trump, last week while announcing a trade deal with India, had claimed that New Delhi agreed to stop buying Russian crude. He also rolled back an extra 25% tariff he had imposed in August on India’s oil imports from Russia.

Lavrov’s comments come just two days after Russia accused the US of trying to stop India and other countries from buying Russian oil. Russia said Washington was using “coercive” measures, including sanctions, tariffs, and even direct bans.

In an interview with TV BRICS, Lavorov said, “The US is attempting to control our trade, investment cooperation and military-technical ties with major strategic partners, such as India and other BRICS members.”

Lavrov also mentioned that Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while setting the agenda for India’s upcoming BRICS chairmanship, highlighted energy security as one of the top priorities. The BRICS summit, which Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, will discuss this issue in detail.

Putin’s visit to India strengthened ties

Speaking during the Government Hour in the State Duma, Lavrov said President Putin’s state visit to India in December 2025 had “further enriched relations” between the two countries.

“In particular, a substantial package of joint documents was signed during President Putin’s state visit. This visit enriched Russian-Indian relations, creating a special, privileged strategic partnership,” he added.

Lavrov said another meeting between the leaders is expected on the sidelines of this year’s BRICS summit, which India now chairs. “Russia is ready to go as far in relations with India as New Delhi wishes. The sky is the limit,” he said.

India formally took over as the chair of BRICS on January 1, 2026. The 10-member bloc includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with five new members.

