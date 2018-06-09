Russia, China to bolster cooperation in all areas

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ANI)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has signed a joint Russian-Chinese statement after making negotiations, which said both Russia and China are determined to build up cooperation in all areas. The purpose of the mutual cooperation would be to develop strategic trust-based dialogue at high and top levels.

The two sides also decided to hold closer contacts on strategic security in the conditions of growing instability. As per TASS, the joint statement read, “Amid growing instability and uncertainty in the world, the sides continue to develop contacts on strategic security, support intensive dialogue between the ministries of foreign affairs and step up bilateral coordination at the corresponding international venues.”

Both the countries also underscored that they were ready to join their efforts to bring bilateral relations to a new, higher level. The two countries are also going to step up coordination between their armed forces. Putin, who is on an official visit to China from June 8 to 10, is also scheduled to attend the Qingdao Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).