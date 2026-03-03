Commercial flight operations from Dubai gradually resumed after more than 11,000 were cancelled in the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran last Saturday. Affluent travelers are paying upwards of $350,000 (Rs 3,20,87,142) to charter private jets out of the Middle East, while others are driving 10 hours to Saudi Arabia to secure a seat on a private plane to Europe, as per reports.

The Gulf emirate – a favorite playground for billionaires and influencers attracted by tax-free lifestyle, and perception of safety – has been on edge since Iran targeted US assets in the Middle East with drones and missiles fired in response to US and Israel strikes on Iran. The Dubai International Airport – the world’s busiest, was among the high-profile hotels and landmarks that were damaged.

Since the start of the Iranian attack, UAE air force and air defence forces have dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones, UAE’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement on X.

With the normally glitzy Dubai on edge, the prices for private jets have surged by almost three times amid soaring demand and the difficulty of securing planes in the volatile region.

According to a Guardian report, Muscat-based private jet brokerage JetVip is charging about €85,000 (£74,000) for a flight to Istanbul on a Nextant – one of the smallest jets available. Seats on private charters to Moscow, meanwhile, are being sold for about €20,000 per person.

Amid a shortage of private charters, some in Dubai are learnt to be taking four-and-a-half-hour drive to Oman, where Muscat airport continues to operate, albeit with delays.

The majority of commercial flights from Muscat to Europe are filed until later this week, according to booking sites.

Some of the private jet operators have also declined requests to perform due to insurance requirements and owner’s decision, leading to “a lot of demand, very little supply” problem, the report said.

The affluent are also willing to take “10-hour drive to Riyadh” before arranging onward private flights to Europe, which now cost up to $350,000.

Semfor reported that private security companies are booking fleets of SUVs to ferry clients, including senior executives at global finance firms and high-net worth individuals in the region for business or holidays.

“We’ve been approached by a mixture of clients, including families, individuals, and corporations that want to get out of the region either because their fear for their safety, or for business reasons they just need to be able to travel,” Ian McCaul, operations and future plans director at UK-based security firm Alma Risk, was quoted as saying by Semfor.

Thousands of western tourists stranded in cruise ships

Thousands of western tourists have been confined to cruise ships off the Gulf coast as ports across the region grapple with the fallout from Iranian drone attacks. Tourists on the cruise liner Mein Schiff 4 photographed explosions over the harbour of Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi when it was attacked by Iranian drones on Sunday, the Guardian reported.

With ships anchored in or close to harbours across the region, their passengers have been directed to stay in their cabins and not go on to their balconies.