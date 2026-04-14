As the conflict in West Asia intensifies, the Government of India has launched a massive diplomatic and logistical operation to ensure the safety of its citizens.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is leading a high-level outreach, coordinating directly with counterparts in Kuwait, Israel, Singapore, and Australia to navigate the rapidly evolving regional security landscape.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Tuesday that since late February, nearly one million Indian nationals have successfully returned to India, even as several regional airspaces remain restricted or closed.

Indian Missions and Posts across the Gulf and West Asia have transitioned to a crisis footing, providing proactive assistance to both residents and maritime workers.

Helplines are operating round-the-clock, with missions actively engaging Indian community associations and professional groups.

Special focus is being given to Indian crew members on vessels in the region, with missions facilitating consular access and repatriation requests for seafarers caught in the maritime standoff.

The MEA maintains a direct line with State Governments and Union Territories to manage the influx of returnees and share real-time information.

With airspaces in flux, India has established a series of bypass routes and non-scheduled flight corridors to maintain the flow of passengers.

2,313 nationals (including 1,028 students) moved via Armenia and Azerbaijan from Iran. Citizens are being transported by road to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, for flights to India from Kuwait. Travel is facilitated via land routes through Jordan and Egypt.

Iraqi Airways has resumed direct flights; land transit via Jordan/Saudi Arabia remains active. Approx. 110 flights (scheduled and non-scheduled) are expected to operate today from UAE and Qatar.

The government reiterated that for those remaining in the region, the primary directive is to follow local government guidelines and stay in constant contact with the nearest Indian embassy.

“Our efforts remain focused on the safety, security, and welfare of the Indian community. Since February 28, approximately 9,55,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India,” said MEA.

As of Tuesday, the Embassy in Tehran has successfully facilitated the movement of a significant block of vulnerable citizens, including over 600 fishermen.

The MEA continues to issue regular updates on flight availability and safety protocols as the “security conditions” in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding territories fluctuate.

The External Affairs Minister spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, during which they discussed the regional situation and the welfare of the large Indian community in the Gulf nation. He also held discussions with the Foreign Minister of Israel, covering various aspects of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In addition, conversations were held with the Foreign Ministers of Singapore and Australia, where both sides shared assessments and concerns related to the broader regional instability.

The Government has stated that it remains in close coordination with State Governments and Union Territories to ensure seamless information sharing and coordinated response mechanisms for the movement and safety of Indian citizens abroad.

Indian Ministry continues to operate emergency helplines and are actively assisting nationals, including coordination with local governments, community organisations, Indian companies and other stakeholders. Updated advisories are being regularly issued, covering local regulations, travel disruptions, flight availability and consular assistance measures.

Special attention is also being given to Indian seafarers and crew members on vessels in the region, with Missions extending consular support and facilitating arrangements for their return to India wherever required.

On the travel front, flights continue to operate from countries where airspace remains open. Since 28 February, around 9,55,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India, reflecting sustained evacuation and travel facilitation efforts.

In the United Arab Emirates, airlines are operating limited non-scheduled commercial flights between the UAE and India based on operational and safety considerations, with around 100 flights expected today. Services are also continuing from airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to India.

With Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 10 flights to India today. In Kuwait, where airspace remains closed, Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating non-scheduled flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia, facilitating the movement of Indian nationals to India.

Bahrain’s airspace remains open, and Gulf Air is expected to begin limited operations soon, while continuing non-scheduled services via Dammam. In Iran, the Embassy has facilitated the movement of 2,313 Indian nationals to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India, including students and fishermen.

In Israel, travel is being facilitated through Jordan and Egypt due to partially open airspace. Iraq has resumed limited operations with Iraqi Airways restarting flights to India, while evacuation and transit routes via Jordan and Saudi Arabia remain active.

The Government has reiterated that ensuring the safety of Indian nationals abroad continues to be its top priority, with diplomatic missions remaining fully engaged on a 24×7 basis.