GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize Winner 2026 Rouble Nagi: Indian educator and social reformer Rouble Nagi has been named the winner of the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026, receiving a $1 million award often called as the “Nobel of Teaching”. The honour was announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, a global platform that brings together heads of state, policymakers, and changemakers.

The prize, instituted by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO, recognises educators whose work has transformed lives far beyond conventional classrooms.

Turning walls into classrooms

Learning should meet children where they are is Negi’s principle in teaching. Over the last two decades, she has created more than 800 community learning centres across over 100 underserved locations in India through the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.

Her most visible innovation, the “Living Walls of Learning”, converts abandoned and neglected walls into colourful, interactive murals. These murals teach basic literacy and numeracy, along with science, hygiene, environmental awareness, history, and social values. Designed to spark curiosity, they draw in not just children but parents and entire neighbourhoods, turning public spaces into shared learning environments.

Nagi’s education model responds directly to the realities faced by marginalised communities. Flexible class timings allow children affected by poverty, child labour, or irregular schooling to stay connected to learning. Hands-on methods using recycled and low-cost materials make lessons practical and relatable, while creative activities help children build confidence and problem-solving skills.

This approach has delivered measurable impact. Her programmes have reduced school dropouts and improved long-term retention, helping thousands of children either enter formal schooling for the first time or stay on track academically.

Building a pool of educators

A key strength of Nagi’s work lies in its ability to scale. She has trained over 600 educators and volunteers, creating a system that adapts to local academic, social, and economic needs. By empowering teachers from within communities, her model ensures continuity, trust, and cultural relevance. This grassroots focus has allowed her initiatives to expand across urban slums, rural villages, and conflict-affected regions, including parts of Jammu and Kashmir, while remaining rooted in community participation.

Beyond education, Nagi is globally recognised as an artist and urban renewal pioneer. She has created hundreds of murals and sculptures, exhibited her work internationally, and played a significant role in community-led beautification projects such as Misaal Mumbai, which has transformed large swathes of informal housing through art-led renewal.

Her artistic achievements include being the first artist invited to exhibit at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, with her work now part of the President of India’s permanent collection, alongside multiple national and international honours.

Nagi plans to channel the entire prize amount into building a dedicated training institute that will offer free vocational skills and digital literacy programmes. The goal is to equip young people from marginalised backgrounds with practical skills that improve employability and independence.