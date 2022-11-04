Rosatom to launch the Global Atomic Quiz 2022 on November 10

On World Science Day, celebrated on November 10, Rosatom, a company that offers energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain, is launching its much-anticipated international initiative – Global Atomic Quiz 2022.

The quiz is open to anyone keen about testing one’s knowledge of atomic science and learning cool facts along the way – from nuclear physics to the latest developments in nuclear technologies. This year, 100 lucky winners will receive exclusive prizes, as per the company statement.

Global Atomic Quiz is Rosatom’s annual one-day international action, which celebrates its third anniversary in 2022. Since its inception in 2020, the project has brought together over 22,000 nuclear enthusiasts from more than 70 countries.

The quiz will be available for 24 hours on November 10 at quiz.atomforyou.com. Participants will have the entire day to complete the test of 20 original questions, which vary in difficulty and themes.The final score will depend on the number of correct answers and the overall time needed to pick the right choice. Top-100 participants with the best scores will be selected as winners of Global Atomic Quiz 2022!

Traditionally, everyone gets a digital certificate. However, this year a set of exclusive gifts was created for the winners.

The mission of the quiz is to highlight the importance of nuclear technologies in everyday life and to stress the role that nuclear power plays in preserving our fragile planet. As always, the quiz will be available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Turkish, Spanish, Portuguese, Hungarian, Bengali, Vietnamese, Kazakh, Armenian and Uzbek.

The list of winners will be published on the project website by November 17, 2022.