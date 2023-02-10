scorecardresearch
Romania’s defence ministry says Russian missile flew 35 kms northeast of its border

“The Romanian Air Force’s surveillance system detected on Friday an air target, most likely a cruise missile launched from a Russian ship in the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula,” the ministry said in a statement.

Written by Reuters
Russian flag (Representative image)

A Russian missile launched off a ship near Crimea on Friday crossed into Moldovan airspace before hitting Ukraine, some 35 kms northeast of NATO state Romania’s border, the Romanian defence ministry said.

“The Romanian Air Force’s surveillance system detected on Friday an air target, most likely a cruise missile launched from a Russian ship in the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The closest the target trajectory got to Romania’s airspace was recorded by the radar at roughly 35 kms northeast of the border.”

Ukraine’s top general said two Kaliber missiles launched from the Black Sea had entered Moldovan airspace, then flew into Romanian airspace, before entering Ukraine.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 16:42 IST