United States President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Donald Trump last week that he is not a target of any part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Citing two unnamed sources, Bloomberg said Rosenstein brought up the matter and offered the reassurance in a meeting with Trump at the White House last Thursday, and that the development “helped tamp down the president’s desire to remove Rosenstein or Mueller.”