Rocket being developed by Japan’s space agency explodes during testing, injuries reported; photos surface

The Japanese space agency, JAXA, experienced a setback when a rocket being developed by the agency exploded during testing on Friday. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries. The incident occurred at a facility in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation. It remains uncertain when testing for the Epsilon S rocket will be able to resume.

Image/AP

Video footage from the site captured the test beginning as expected, with white smoke emanating from the side. However, approximately a minute later, an explosion occurred, engulfing the area in flames and gray smoke. The force of the blast even caused the roof of a building to be blown off.

The failure poses a challenge to JAXA’s aspirations to establish a strong presence in the small satellite launch market, which is projected to expand in the future. While an Epsilon S demonstration launch had been planned for this fiscal year, a previous launch attempt in May had already encountered difficulties. Furthermore, JAXA’s earlier H3 rocket launch also faced a failure in March. However, it’s worth noting that a previous version of the Epsilon rocket has successfully sent multiple satellites into orbit.

image/AP

Despite this setback, JAXA will likely regroup and continue working towards their goals, learning from these experiences to improve their future endeavours in the space industry.