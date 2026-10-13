Saudi authorities have decided to keep Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport closed until Saturday, as countless airlines, including top Indian carriers, continued to cancel flights amid growing hostilities in the region as part of the expanded Iran war that started in late February. A notice issued on Monday stated the airport closure is effective until 2100 GMT on October 17, Reuters reported.

These attacks have exposed the Saudi capital to wide-ranging vulnerabilities as the kingdom was set to hold its flagship investment conference and the WPC Energy Congress. In response to the current situation, Saudi Arabia‘s energy minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman has vowed a “serious” response to the devastating attacks on the kingdom’s key infrastructure.

“The events of recent weeks are serious. Our response must be equally serious,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman told the WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh.

Back-to-back attacks on Riyadh airport wreak havoc on air travel

Heart-rending videos of a slew of attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Riyadh’s international airport within a week have sent shockwaves across the globe as chances of the ongoing West Asia conflict seem bleak. King Khalid Airport, Saudi Arabia’s second-busiest airport after Jeddah, suffered severe flight delays and cancellations over the weekend, which ultimately extended to Monday under the given circumstances.

Back-to-back attacks on the major travel hub resulted in at least 18 deaths, leaving hundreds injured, including Indian and US nationals.

Operations at the Saudi capital airport were originally suspended on Saturday (October 10) as Houthis claimed responsibility for striking it, killing 13 people and injuring over 300. The chilling development marked the deadliest attack in the kingdom in more than a decade.

The Saudi civil aviation authority has since released a fresh statement, saying that the airport closure’s extension will “allow for the completion of procedures to ensure the safety and operational readiness of the airport’s facilities.”

After another attack on the airport on Sunday, the Houthis said late Monday that they had attacked the Riyadh hub with a ballistic missile. Saudi authorities previously claimed that they intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh. Amid renewed warnings against critical infrastructure, Yemen’s Houthi-run foreign ministry reiterated that unless the ‘Saudi enemy stops its aggression and interference in Yemen, worst is yet to come,” as quoted by Al Masirah television.

Moreover, the militant group said in a recent statement that they targeted an airbase in Khamis Mushait, the kingdom’s southwest, with a drone. An immediate Saudi confirmation of the development remained absent.

Riyadh airport cancelled 99.7% of its scheduled flights on Sunday, October 11, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. It projected about 60% of flights were expected to be cancelled at King Khalid Airport on Monday amid the aggressive spate of attacks in the region.

Cirium’s data even showed that cancellations across all Saudi airports rose to 46.4%

In the meantime, Houthis also claimed responsibility for attacking Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and two facilities of oil giant Saudi Aramco over the weekend.

Major airlines cancelled their flights to Saudi airports

India’s two biggest airlines, IndiGo and Air India, joined numerous global carriers in extending cancellations on routes to Saudi airports. IndiGo’s cancellations impacting Riyadh and Dammam routes will remain effective until October 15. Air India flights to and from Riyadh have been suspended until October 15 as well.

Mumbai-based budget carrier Akasa Air has also suspended flights to Saudi Arabia’s busiest airports, Jeddah and Riyadh, until October 13.

On the international front, escalation of regional violence prompted Delta Air Lines to delay its planned services from Atlanta to Riyadh, though meant to debut on October 23, until March 2027.

Air France-KLM’s flights to and from Riyadh remain suspended until the end of the month. Lufthansa Group, on the other hand, has cancelled all Riyadh flights until October 16 as of now.

Flights operated by Etihad Airways between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam have been called off due to “regional disruption.” All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh remain cancelled until October 19.

Qatar Airways was yet another carrier that temporarily suspended air travel to and from Riyadh and Dammam due to the “current situation.”