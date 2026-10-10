A loud blast was heard at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday. Many people were reportedly wounded, and travellers were evacuated from parts of the facility, Reuters reported.

The cause of the blast, the extent of any fresh damage and whether the incident resulted in casualties remain unclear.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns in Saudi Arabia following attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group. The group has warned airlines against using Saudi airspace as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces intensifies.

Videos shared with us show that around two hours ago, the fire alarm went off at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Blood can also be seen on the ground, along with a large emergency response at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ur6KM0Kpqn — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) October 10, 2026

Which flights have been affected?

The blast triggered disruption to flights serving the Saudi capital. Flight-tracking data showed that incoming flights had been diverted or cancelled after the incident, as reported by Reuters.

King Khalid International Airport urged passengers to contact their airlines and check their flight status before travelling to the facility.

Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways cancelled multiple services between their hubs and Riyadh, with some cancellations extending into Monday, Reuters reported. Kuwait Airways also cancelled flights to and from Riyadh on Saturday, citing the airport’s closure because of the security situation.

The disruption comes as the kingdom plans to convene two major Saudi energy and investment conferences this month. Organisers said on Saturday that the events would proceed as planned while security arrangements remained under review, Reuters reported.

Passengers scheduled to travel through Riyadh should check directly with their airlines for cancellations, diversions and schedule changes.

Why is Riyadh airport facing security concerns?



The latest blast at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport comes amid escalating attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group against Saudi targets. The group has also warned airlines against using Saudi airspace, describing it as a zone of military operations.

The escalation follows an offensive by Yemen’s internationally recognised government, backed by Saudi Arabia, against Houthi positions along Yemen’s western Red Sea coast and near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Associated Press reported. The waterway connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a key route for international shipping.

Saudi Arabia has responded with military action against Houthi targets. The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed three rocket-launch platforms used by the group, AP reported. Residents in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, also reported heavy explosions as fighting intensified.

The United States has provided support to Saudi Arabia, including intelligence sharing, target identification and planning for the latest offensive, AP reported.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has expanded its guidance on Saudi airspace, citing risks from missile and drone attacks, air-defence interceptions and falling debris that could endanger civilian aircraft, AP reported.

The security concerns intensified after attacks on Thursday that killed three Saudi citizens, injured several other people and damaged an aircraft operated by Saudi national carrier Saudia, according to Saudi authorities cited by AP. The aircraft was parked at the airport and had no passengers on board. One of those killed was Saudia pilot Captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on Riyadh airport on Thursday, saying they had targeted the facility with a ballistic missile, AP reported.

The earlier attacks had already disrupted regional air travel. At least 124 flights to and from Riyadh had been cancelled by Friday afternoon, following hundreds of cancellations the previous day, according to FlightAware, as reported by AP.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, FlyDubai, Lufthansa Group and Pakistan International Airlines were among the carriers that suspended or cancelled services to Riyadh and other Saudi airports amid regional security concerns.