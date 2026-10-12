A day after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on Riyadh’s international airport that killed 13 people and wounded hundreds, a fresh strike on Sunday deepened the kingdom’s suffering amid what was already the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade. The October 11 offensive became the fourth such attack within days on the kingdom’s air travel hub, which serves a city of 8 million people. The Saudi civil aviation authority has since revealed that one person was killed and 11 people were injured in the Sunday incident, bringing the total death toll in attacks on Riyadh’s airport to 18 for the week, according to Reuters.

The repeated strikes on Saudi airports exposed the kingdom to new vulnerabilities as a five-day conference of the international energy organization WPC Energy kicked off on Sunday. The Saudi energy ministry highlighted that the public event was slated to be held at a convention centre about 10 km from the Riyadh airport.

The Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that an Indian national succumbed to injuries sustained in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport.

Offering further update on the conditions of multiple Indian nationals affected by the Riyadh attack on Saturday, the consulate said on X, “Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards while others have been discharged.”

Further Update regarding Riyadh airport attack:



– Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU but stable, 2 more are… pic.twitter.com/WcpBn7gwYZ — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 11, 2026

Houthis warn Saudi Arabia the ‘worst is yet to come’

This latest development follows Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesperson, claiming responsibility for the Saturday attack on the airport in a televised speech on Sunday. In addition to targeting King Khalid International Airport, he said the group struck the kingdom’s third-largest airport, Dammam, located in Eastern Province, and two facilities of oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Before the attacks on Sunday, the Houthis reiterated their warnings against Saudi Arabian airports as the kingdom ramped up its military involvement in Yemen following the group’s seizure of strategic territory along the Red Sea last month.

The group said, “We urge everyone to take our warnings seriously, and Saudi Arabia bears responsibility for any failed interceptions,” as quoted by Reuters.

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 11, 2026)



The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. U.S. government employees working in… pic.twitter.com/nN5fLze2HI — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 11, 2026

According to statements from Yemen’s Houthi-run foreign ministry, the group blamed its latest aggressive campaign on Saudi Arabia, citing 124 air strikes the kingdom carried out in Yemen in 24 hours.

“Unless the Saudi enemy stops its aggression and interference in Yemen, worse is yet to come, God willing,” the Yemeni officials said, as quoted by Al Masirah television.

Saudi authorities speak on intercepting other missiles in the kingdom

So far, Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen have said an unknown projectile was behind the attack on Riyadh airport’s Terminal 4 on Sunday. Moreover, they disclosed that Saudi air defences intercepted a cruise missile near King Khalid International Airport. The forces noted that they intercepted and destroyed a drone in the Eastern Province, and they also intercepted a ballistic missile launched toward Khamis Mushait.

Saudi airport operations impacted

Operations at the Riyadh airport were already suspended on Saturday. Consequently, flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed several delays and cancellations of flights on Sunday at Dammam airport.

Flight schedule data compiled by aviation analytics website Cirium as of 5:30 am, October 12, showed 362, or 34.54%, of 1,048 scheduled departures cancelled or marked as no-fly across Saudi Arabia. However, this figure was still well below Sunday’s peak. At the time, 623 of 1,096 departures, or 56.84%, were cancelled or marked as no-fly.

Meanwhile, Flightradar24’s data as of 5:30 am Saudi time on Monday showed 436 flight cancellations at King Khalid International Airport, accounting for 64% of scheduled services.

Among several airlines issuing new air travel updates, Air India and Air India Express further extended flight cancellations to and from Riyadh due to the slew of Houthi attacks. As a result, Air India Express shut down its Riyadh services until October 14, while Air India cancelled its flights to the Saudi capital until October 15. UAE airlines, including Etihad Airways and Emirates, similarly prolonged their flight cancellations across the kingdom.

After confirming the attack on Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport late on Sunday, the Saudi civil aviation authority disclosed that “damage assessments and safety inspections of airport facilities are under way.”

Taking to X, the British embassy in Saudi Arabia urged British citizens to avoid all but essential travel to Jeddah, Dammam and all airports in the kingdom, except the one in Medina.

Similarly, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an advisory to US airlines, urging them to proceed with caution while flying to or over the kingdom; the advisory remains effective until December 10.

Separately, the US Embassy in Riyadh issued a ‘security alert’ on X, saying that the US Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Authorities strongly urged US citizens to avoid the airport and surrounding areas.

“U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam. Please take extreme caution when using all major airports in Saudi Arabia,” the US Embassy added.

The statement also emphasised that US government employees working in Saudi Arabia aren’t allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety concerns.

After the Saturday attack, US President Donald Trump said his country was considering joining Saudi strikes on the Houthis. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also asserted recently that the United States stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people.

According to an official statement shared by the US Embassy in Riyadh on Sunday, a US citizen was among the deceased victims of the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport.

The UK Foreign Office is also advising against all travel to parts of Saudi Arabia, including areas within 10 km of the Yemen border.