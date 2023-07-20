Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a heartfelt apology in the House of Commons on behalf of the UK government, acknowledging the mistreatment of LGBT veterans in the armed forces. The apology came as an independent review, chaired by Lord Terence Etherton and co-commissioned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Office for Veterans Affairs, concluded that pre-2000 investigations into an individual’s sexuality were invasive and caused severe and lasting impacts on the lives of veterans and their families.

Sunak condemned the ban on LGBT individuals serving in the military until the year 2000 as an “appalling failure” of the British state, admitting that it lagged behind the progress of the nation’s laws. During this period, many courageous servicemen and women faced horrifying sexual abuse, violence, and homophobic bullying while dutifully serving their country. The Prime Minister offered a sincere apology, expressing his hope that all those affected would be embraced as proud members of the veteran community, which has valiantly safeguarded the country.

Also Read Russia warns ships in Black Sea, Ukraine to create temporary grains export route

‘Shameful chapter’ in armed forces’ history

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also expressed his gratitude for the review, which shed light on a “shameful chapter” in the armed forces’ history. He acknowledged that it was heartbreaking that the very values the servicemembers were supposed to defend were denied to many of them. Wallace pledged to correct the historic wrongs and restore dignity to LGBT veterans so they could once again take pride in their service.

The review led by Lord Etherton focused on three key areas. Firstly, it examined the impact of the historical policy on those affected, including the consequences they faced in their post-military lives. Secondly, it assessed the accessibility of veterans’ services for LGBT individuals and proposed measures to ensure their full acceptance as members of the armed forces.

On a historic day, the Prime Minister @10DowningStreet has apologised on behalf of the British state for the treatment of veterans who were affected by the ban on LGBT personnel before 2000.https://t.co/FHIu0baTEU pic.twitter.com/3a8trpaJgI — Office for Veterans' Affairs (@VeteransGovUK) July 19, 2023

Johnny Mercer, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, emphasised the importance of the apology in addressing the emotional pain experienced by LGBT veterans. He stated that the government was committed to learning from the past and providing increased support services to those affected.

Also Read Vladimir Putin to miss BRICS 2023 summit amid ICC arrest warrant obligation for South Africa

Funding to LGBT organisations

To aid those impacted by the historical ban, the Office for Veterans’ Affairs announced funding of £250,000 to LGBT organisations, aiming to provide essential support services. Additionally, £45,000 in funding was previously provided to organisations to gather evidence for the review. The comprehensive review included 49 recommendations, such as restoring medals that were previously confiscated on dismissal or discharge, awarding campaign and other withheld medals, clarifying pension rights, and presenting the Veterans Badge.

The government assured the public of its dedication to collaborating with LGBT armed forces veterans to ensure that all restorative measures would be appropriate and effective in addressing the injustices of the past. With this apology and the commitment to corrective action, the UK government took an essential step toward acknowledging and rectifying the historical mistreatment of LGBT veterans, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for all who serve in the armed forces.