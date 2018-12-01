RIP George HW Bush: Know all about the man who led US through the dramatic collapse of the Soviet Union

RIP George Herbert Walker Bush. (Reuters)

RIP George HW Bush: It’s the end of an era for the United States as the man who led the country through the dramatic collapse of Soviet Union took his last breath at the age of 94 today. George Herbert Walker Bush was the 41st President of US and also the father of the 42nd US President, George W Bush. He was the longest living president in the history of America until his death at the age of 94 at 10:10 PM central time on Friday at his home in Houston. His left the world 10 months after the death of his wife Barbara Bush who had passed away in April 2018. In the past few years, George HW Bush was bound to a wheelchair after being diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease.

Apart from leading the United States through the collapse of the Soviet Union in the year 1991, Bush Senior was also the President who engineered the defeat of an audacious Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990. His son, George W Bush took to Twitter to issue a statement about his father’s death and also to honour his memory. He wrote, “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Here are things that you should know about Former President of the United States George HW Bush –

1. Bush Senior was born into a wealthy New England political dynasty on June 12, 1924 in Milton, Massachusetts.

2. At the age of 18, he became the youngest naval pilot following the attack on US’ Pearl Harbor by Japan. He took part in combat missions and flew from the aircraft carrier USS San Jacinto. He flew a total of 58 combat missions and won the Distinguished Flying Cross for the same.

3. In January 1945, he married Barbara Pierce, shortly before the War War II ended and the two went on to have six kids. On of their children, Robin died as a child.

4. Apart from being a decorated war pilot, George HW Bush was also a former CIA chief.

5. On November 1988, he was elected as President and he was sworn in on January 20, 1989. He served his term until January 20, 1993.

6. In August 1990, after Iraq invaded Kuwait, Bush Sr. arranged the coalition of dozens of countries that came to Kuwait’s defence. The Iraqi troops were under dictator Saddam Hussein. Bush Sr. intervened to restore the sovereignty of Kuwait and uphold the international law.

7. President Bush also drastically reduced the threat of nuclear attack by signing two Strategic Arms Reduction Treaties in 1991 and 1993, according to PTI.

8. He also negotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1992, which was later signed into law by President Bill Clinton.