RIP Anthony Bourdain: This tweet by Barack Obama on the chef’s death is going viral

Earlier today, a heartbreaking news came to light where it was reported that popular celebrity chef and renowned television host Anthony Bourdain died at 61. Anthony Bourdain was the host of CNN’s food-and-travel-focused “Parts Unknown” program. Bourdain was also a favourite of former US President, Barack Obama. In 2016, when Obama visited Vietnam, he met Bourdain for a special meal and also appeared on one of the episodes of “Parts Unknown”. After the news of Bourdain’s death floated, the former US President took to Twitter to express what he felt about the popular chef.

On Twitter, Barack Obama wrote, ““Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him.”

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

Obama’s tweet has been widely shared on Twitter and has garnered a lot of praise.

According to a statement released by CNN, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain.” The statement further said, “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Anthony Bourdain was found by his friend French chef, Eric Ripert at his hotel room today morning.

CNN President Jeff Zucker sent an email to employees, “Tony was an exceptional talent. Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

Bourdain became popular with his best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly”, which was an expose on the world of haute cuisine. Bourdain started his television journey in 2002 with “A Cook’s Tour” on the Food Network. Bourdain joined CNN in 2013 with a new travel and food series “Parts Unknown”, which is currently in its 11th season.