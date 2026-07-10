Central London descended into chaos as football fans flooded the streets moments after France secured a 2–0 quarter‑final victory over Morocco, triggering police response on Edgware Road, according to a report by The Sun. Crowds surged onto the busy thoroughfare, with debris scattered across the road as smoke drifted through the area and officers moved in to establish control.

Witnesses described chaos as the atmosphere shifted from noisy celebration to confrontation, with bystanders lingering close to police lines and filming clashes on their phones, the report said. Met Police officers deployed in significant numbers were forced to confront what was described as a volatile crowd, echoing scenes seen in London after other major football fixtures in recent years.

Public unrest in several parts of London

According to a Fox news report the public unrest broke out in several parts of London, triggered by Morocco’s dramatic exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 2–0 defeat to France in the quarterfinals. Public‑order tensions began to surface across sections of the city as news spread that France had beaten Morocco 2–0, a result that ended the Atlas Lions’ campaign at the last‑eight stage.

Moroccan fans have started already,Edgware Road, London pic.twitter.com/PNeUk2Fl59 — 🤍𝕁𝕆🤍 (@jomickane) July 9, 2026

According to the footage shared by The Fox from Edgware Road showed dozens of Metropolitan Police officers in full public‑order equipment, including helmets and shields, forming tight lines across the street near marked police vans. The road itself was littered with debris as smoke wafted between the stationary police vehicles and the crowd, underlining the scale of the disturbance.

London Now reported rows of officers marching in formation to create defensive blockades on either side of the street, a classic containment tactic used in disorder scenarios. Behind these blockades, riot vans were positioned to provide cover and rapid support as police attempted to push the crowd back and prevent further escalation.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe equals Messi in Golden Boot Race as France advances to Semis

Fans ambush police in Paris

According to the video shared by CL Press and posted by Visegrad 24, scattered clashes also broke out near Les Halles in Paris on the sidelines of celebrations after France’s win over Morocco. The videos showed groups of fans gathering around the police vehicle screaming and flashing their mobile phones. The videos also showed riot police in shields and body armour trying to contain large crowds after France’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco.

Amid the unrest, a Met Police officer was injured after being attacked by a mob in West London shortly after the final whistle of France’s victory over Morocco, according to The Sun. The officer had to be treated on the spot by paramedics and was taken to hospital, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

Some videos from Edgware Road showed the officer lying on the ground between two riot vans while medical staff worked, as colleagues in riot gear formed protective lines around them to ward off the crowd. The image of shields raised and officers clustered around their downed colleague captured the precarious balance between public‑order policing and personal risk.

Despite the visible scale of the operation, police had not released any detailed information about the exact circumstances that led to the officer’s injury or the decision to flood Edgware Road with riot‑trained units. Statements referred broadly to disorder and volatile crowds, but offered few specifics on arrests, charges or the number of people involved.