Rhodes Wildfire: From relocation to evacuation, Scorched Greece looks for relief

A massive wildfire swept through the picturesque Greek island of Rhodes on Sunday, prompting the urgent evacuation of numerous tourists and local residents. Coastal villages and resorts were emptied, compelling thousands of people to seek refuge in schools and indoor stadiums, a Reuters report said.

Throughout the night, thousands braved the outdoors as they were unable to return to their homes and accommodations. As a result of the escalating crisis, prominent tour operators Jet2, TUI, and Correndon took the decision to cancel flights bound for the island. This left many tourists stranded, as Rhodes is renowned for its beautiful beaches and historical landmarks, making it a popular destination for vacationers.

According to a government official’s report to Reuters, approximately 19,000 individuals have been successfully relocated from their residences and hotels, with around 3,000 of them being ferried away by boats. The police played a crucial role in assisting the evacuation process.

Despite the severity of the situation, there have been no reported casualties from the wildfire. However, the scale of the evacuation effort undertaken by Greek authorities was unprecedented, marking one of the largest operations of its kind in the country’s history.

Wildfire in Greece: The Aftermath

The relentless wildfire, persisting for nearly a week, surged once again on Saturday along the southeastern part of the Greek island, Rhodes. Prompted by strong winds, the flames roared back to life, forcing more than 2,000 tourists to seek rescue from the beaches.

As the fire advanced, the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos, and Kalathos faced the terrifying approach of massive flames. Panicked tourists fled their hotels in search of safety, with many gathering in the streets under a blood-red sky, anxiously awaiting evacuation. The once lively beaches now lay deserted, shrouded in heavy smoke.

Amidst the chaos, brave volunteers stepped forward to combat the blaze, striving to quell the inferno that had blackened the hillside and left buildings charred near Lindos. This iconic village, renowned for its acropolis perched atop a massive rock within medieval walls, attracts countless visitors to the island.

Vice Mayor of Rhodes, Thanasis Virinis, revealed the gravity of the situation, stating that approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people found refuge in various shelters. The urgent need for essentials such as mattresses and bedclothes prompted a call for donations to support the displaced and affected individuals.

With the situation still critical, the efforts of the coastguard vessels, along with numerous private boats, proved instrumental in rescuing those stranded on the beaches and providing a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation.

(With inputs from Reuters)