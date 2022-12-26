Revival of UNASUR: A possibility in the Roadmap of South American Integration

Dr Aprajita Kashyap

Regional integration has been a longstanding goal of politicians throughout Latin America and consequently over the years this region has witnessed a proliferation of regional groupings. Some have stood the test of time while others have withered away. One of the recent efforts to advance that aim reached a milestone through the creation of the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) in 2008 that entered into force in March 2011. According to many of the leaders, UNASUR was conceived from the beginning as a “multidimensional integration mechanism” with specific councils on areas such as energy, infrastructure or the environment, making it more akin to the European Union than the Organization of American States (OAS). It could play a key role in mediating issues in the region without the interference of the US.

UNASUR initially served the purpose of averting domestic political crises and anti-democratic attempts to overthrow governments in Bolivia in 2008, in Ecuador in 2010 and in Venezuela in 2013-2014. However, the organization had a number of setbacks between 2017 and 2019 as a result of a political shift in the region that saw a number of right-wing, pro-Washington politicians assume Presidency. During this period, there was a lack of consensus among member states on nominating a new secretary general and this impasse became a catalyst in seven of UNASUR’s twelve members denouncing the treaty and leaving the organization between 2018 and 2020.The first to announce their departure was Colombia, under the presidency of Iván Duque possibly due to the body’s silence on the wrongs committed by the Venezuelan government. Colombia’s exit was followed by that of Brazil, Ecuador, Argentina, and Uruguay.

The first significant factor contributing to the decline a decade after its formation was the rightward political shifts in several member-states. The second was the disconnect between the intent and the efforts towards actualisation of these intent. Together with some other trade-related regional developments, these prevented UNASURto be able to transcend from the incipient stage of mere ratification to a worthwhile functional entity. Consequently, within a few years of existence due to insufficient institution building, it suffered blows that ultimately resulted in its abandonment and paralysis.

The resurgence of left governments since 2020 has led to a group of high-profile Latin American political leaders exhibiting willingness to reconstitute the institution for integration in the face of a changing international climate.They feel that conditions in South America are conducive for the return of UNASUR for enhancing regional integration projects. The possibility for revival emanates from the fact that despite the departure of several member-states and appearing to be a non-functional international organization, UNASUR still exists juridically and is recognized by the United Nations. The body still counts on several member-states who, even though were not proactive, did not opt to denounce the treaty. Furthermore, the formal return of Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia would once again raise its profile and prominence.In particular, the victories of Gustavo Petro in Colombia (considered by analysts as the first-ever left-wing president) and LuizInácio Lula da Silva in Brazil arefuelling speculations about the prospects of a relaunch.

Need for revival

The essential purpose of UNASUR was to provide the South American subcontinent with greater integration and to achieve a convergence between its two main subsystems: the Atlantic-Southern Cone and the Andean-Pacific region which often were not interconnected. Besides, UNASUR sought to build its own regional governance in almost all areas of public policy, to promote connectivity among its members and the pooling of national capacities for regional development. A more cohesive South American regional bloc would become capable of projecting the members’ interests effectively at the international level.

The reality of a simmering hostility between the US and China also necessitates that the Global South starts acting in a much more cohesive and unified manner to position itself at the international level. Looking at the extent of the investment by these two giant economies in South America, in order for the region to have strategic autonomy, it needs to act collectively to defend its interests.UNASUR’s sectoral councils such as the South American Defense Council and the South American Health Council that were established at the ministerial level could facilitate building policy agenda cooperation and policy articulation in the region for the establishment of long-term projects and objectives.

Leaving aside the necessary political will, there is no legal impediment that could prevent UNASUR from being revived by its members.The probability of resumption has lawful validation because the 2008 UNASUR treaty still remains in force for the members that have not denounced it. As long as at least two states remain UNASUR members, the organization and its treaty will continue to be in force and have juridical status at the international level. A new UNASUR will undoubtedly require important institutional and normative changes to ensure that it becomes a more sustainable, effective, and resilient organization, capable of withstanding political and ideological shifts that have been the inherent characteristics of the region and of ensuring the continuity of integration in the long term.

(Author is Faculty in Latin American Studies Programme, CCUS&LAS, SIS, JNU, New Delhi Email: aprajitakash@gmail.com; aprajita@mail.jnu.ac.in)

