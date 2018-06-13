Revealed! Why Kim Jong-un travels with his personal toilet

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, in Singapore. (AP Photo)

The historic summit in Singapore between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump was hailed as the biggest diplomatic breakthrough in recent times. The biggest takeaway from the meeting was Pyongyang agreeing to the demand of denuclearisation saying “he (Kim) is committed to do so”. But what gained much attention was a portable toilet, which the North Korean leader brought with himself way back from his home.

If media reports are to go by, Kim Jong Un flew to Singapore with two decoy planes and even brought his own food for the summit. The decision to bring a personal toilet was taken according to his certain plans and priorities. Reports say Kim was fearing foreign agents may get access to his stool to take an insight of his secret life, therefore to deny access to his stool by sewer divers, the leader carried his personal toilet.

Kim was of the view that politically uncovering his health issues would give an advantage to his rivals.

In Singapore, Kim Jong Un was made to stay at St Regis hotel, which has a restroom of French marble. Besides, it also has a jacuzzi, a marble steam chamber and a gym. But Kim took the world by surprise when he skipped using the facilities extended to him and relieved himself in the portable toilet that he brought from his home. The hotel where he stayed is owned by Sheldon Adelson, a Las Vegas billionaire who had donated to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The leader also flew to Singapore taking a longer route via Beijing. Usually, a flight takes around six hours to reach Singapore from North Korea via Shanghai. But Kim chose to fly over Beijing as it required less time over water, which is difficult to protect during an emergency. Reports also say his sister Kim Yo-jong reportedly flew to Singapore a few hours after Kim in his Soviet-era aircraft. Also, Kim’s bullet-proof limousine was flown to Singapore to protect him.

This was not the first time when Kim was taking such enormous measures to maintain his secrets. South Korean media reported that Kim never leaves home without a lavatory and travels with several toilets every time he is on the road. His amenities include an emergency chamber pot and a designated toilet car in his motorcade. During his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April, Kim’s armoured car has its own toilet. He reportedly brings one with him even on travels within North Korea.