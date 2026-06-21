The United States signed a ceasefire agreement with Iran earlier this week — paving the way for a months-long negotiation process. Top officials from both countries are now holding talks in Switzerland, with Pakistani and Qatari mediators in attendance. Discussions will focus on implementation of the 14-point MoU signed by both countries.

According to an Axios report, the US is hoping to persuade Iran to allow United Nations inspectors to visit nuclear facilities that were previously targeted in strikes by Israel and the US. A separate report by the Wall Street Journal, meanwhile suggested that America is mulling the possibility of releasing $6 billion through the purchase of humanitarian aid for Iran using its frozen assets.

Israeli attacks against Lebanon in focus

According to an Axios report, regional mediators have indicated that the situation in Lebanon remains a key factor for Iranian decisions. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly informed several his counterparts on Friday that the ceasefire in Lebanon is a critical issue for Iran and could prove “make or break” for the future of US-Iran negotiations. A second source from a mediating country told the publication that Iranian officials have stressed their desire to see the ceasefire firmly take hold before committing to travel to Switzerland for the talks.

A diplomat attending the talks separately told CBS News that negotiators from both sides had added an emergency session to address the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah on the first day of peace talks. Neither Tel Aviv nor the Lebanese government (or Hezbollah) are party to the talks in Switzerland. And allowing Iran to introduce the Israel-Hezbollah conflict into the negotiations marks a significant shift in US strategy. CBS reported that the ongoing clashes will be brought up during the first session on Sunday.