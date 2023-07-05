scorecardresearch
Regions in China face worst floods in 50 years as seasonal currents hit mountain areas, over 85,000 evacuated in Sichuan

The flood warning in Chongqing has been raised to level three from level four, highlighting the seriousness of the matter

Written by FE Online
Residents salvage their belongings after heavy rainfall flooded Wanzhou district of Chongqing, China July 4, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Chinese authorities on Wednesday said that at least 15 people have been killed in the nation’s southwestern region after the seasonal torrents hit mountain areas. In Chongqing, another four people were reported missing by mid-morning today.

The floods in Chongqing are appearing to be China’s deadliest. The flood warning there has been raised to level three from level four, highlighting the seriousness of the matter. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated. In China’s southwestern province, Sichuan, over 85,000 people have been evacuated due to flooding, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported.

As per pictures seen on the government website, villagers were ferried to safety and workers cleared roads blocked by landslides.

This year, some of China’s northern regions have reported the worst floods in 50 years.

China’s deadliest floods

In 1998, China witnessed its deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history. Around 4,150 people died during the crisis. Most of the victims were along the Yangtze River.

In the central province of Henan in 2021, over 300 people died after record rainfall hit the provincial capital Zhengzhou on July 20 that year. The streets were seen turning rushing rivers and flooding at least a part of a subway line.

(With Agency Input)

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 16:17 IST

