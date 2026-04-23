In another development that has taken social media by a storm, the Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe has launched a sharply worded offensive against the second Trump administration.

The move, which is representative of Tehran’s satire based push to dismantle the American supremacy narrative amid the ongoing war, has left the internet questioning whether “regime change” is unfolding only in Iran or in the United States as well.

The viral post features a collage of four high-profile U.S. officials recently ousted by President Trump, captioned with the biting remark: “Regime change is still ongoing. MAVGA (VERY).”

As per analysts interviewed by Reuters, the Iranian post makes a play at the a phrase and strategic target of “regime change that’s often used by Trump and American leaders as one of the many reasons behind their war efforts in Iran and turns it inward to highlight a stream of terminations made within the US govt structure around the timeline of the war.

The ‘dismissal’ list: A 48-hour purge?

The viral image highlights a string of rapid-fire exits that have left Washington reeling. The four officials featured in the satirical “hit list” include:

John C. Phelan (Navy Secretary): The most recent casualty, dismissed on April 22, 2026, following an “abrupt” Pentagon announcement that troubled Senate leaders.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Labor Secretary): Ousted on April 20, 2026, amid a whirlwind of misconduct allegations and a federal probe.

Pam Bondi (Attorney General): A longtime Trump loyalist, Bondi was shown the door on April 2, 2026, after Trump reportedly grew frustrated with her handling of the Epstein files protest and her failure to prosecute his political rivals with the vigour he sought.

Kristi Noem (Homeland Security): The veteran of the group, Noem’s tenure ended on March 5, 2026. President Trump reportedly removed Kristi Noem from her position as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security following intense pressure over her handling of immigration operations, specifically the premature labeling of two U.S. citizens killed by federal agents as terrorists.

Trump hits back: ‘Iran’s leadership is fractured’

The satirical offensive comes as President Trump attempts to project a narrative of strength and internal stability.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, April 22 just hours before the Navy Secretary’s exit Trump dismissed the notion of U.S. instability, instead turning the lens back on Tehran.

“What we’re seeing in Iran is a leadership that is seriously fractured,” Trump stated, following the indefinite extension of a ceasefire.

“We’ve taken out their navy, we’ve taken out their air force, we’ve taken out their leaders. They have no choice but to come to the table with a unified proposal if they can find one,” Trump had stated previously.

Notably, Donald Trump powered down on his claims about infighting between Iranian leadership just minutes before the Iranian embassy made this post.

“Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting between hardliners who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the moderates, who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect), is CRAZY!,” the American President posted on Truth Social earlier today.

Tehran’s unique strategy of challenging the western narrative

This incident of Iran using satire based posts and memes to target the Western supremacy narrative is not an isolated incident. Iranian embassies from Zimbabwe to Pakistan have adopted an increasingly aggressive, internet-savvy tone to mock the American supremacy narrative that’s been maintained by President Trump.

Earlier this month, the same embassy in Zimbabwe playfully responded to Trump’s demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by simply posting: “We’ve lost the keys.”

More provocatively, state-aligned Iranian outlets have recently circulated AI-generated videos highlighting the alleged affiliations of various American leaders with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein challenging the global reputation of American leaders.

The geopolitical fallout

While the internet laughs at the diplomatic “trolling,” the underlying reality remains grim. The stalling of the Islamabad-brokered talks and Trump’s recent “shoot-to-kill” orders to US Navy in Hormuz suggest that the war based tensions between the conflicting nations remain at an all time high.