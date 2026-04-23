Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was splashed with a red liquid outside a media venue in Berlin on Thursday, minutes after he criticised the ongoing ceasefire between the US and Iran. The liquid, believed to be tomato juice, hit the back of his blazer and neck as he left the building, as seen in the video. He waved to supporters, and left in a waiting car.

Police detained a suspect at the scene. Authorities did not release the person’s name, citing German privacy laws. The incident took place outside Germany’s federal press conference venue, where Pahlavi had just addressed journalists, reported the Associated Press.

WATCH: An Iranian demonstrator threw paint on Reza Pahlavi in Berlin today. pic.twitter.com/CIubYN5cc1 — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 23, 2026

Details of incident

Earlier, while criticising the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, Pahlavi hit out at the Trump administration, alleging that the US officials wrongly assumed that Iran’s leadership will change its behaviour.

“I don’t see that happening,” he said during the briefing. “I’m not saying that diplomacy should not be given a chance, but I think diplomacy has been given enough chances.”

Pahlavi, 65, has been living in exile since the 1979 revolution that forced his father, the former shah, out of power. Despite decades abroad, he has tried to position himself as a possible leader if Iran’s current system collapses. His support inside Iran remains uncertain.

He has openly backed US and Israeli military actions in the region.

What did political leaders say?

Hours after the incident, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a statement welcoming the extension of the ceasefire. He urged all sides to use the pause in fighting to return to talks.

“This presents an important opportunity to resume diplomatic negotiations… with the aim of making peace and averting further escalation,” the statement said. “Tehran should seize this opportunity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pahlavi raised allegations against Iranian authorities. He said 19 political prisoners were executed in the past two weeks and another 20 people now face death sentences. “Will the free world do something, or watch the slaughter in silence?” he asked.

Hundreds of his supporters gathered near Germany’s parliament building during his visit, according to local reports. However, German officials did not hold any formal meetings with him.