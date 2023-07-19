scorecardresearch
Record-breaking heatwave sweeps China, temperatures cross 52°C as extreme heat persists

Employees have been advised to limit outdoor work when temperatures exceed 40°C.

Written by FE Online
Meteorologists in China predict that the extreme heat will persist for the next five days. (Image/AP)

China experienced one of its hottest days on record as temperatures soared to 52.2°C on Sunday (July 16), surpassing the previous high of 50.3°C. This scorching temperature was recorded in the remote Sanbao Township, located in the Turpan Depression — a deep mountain basin in Xinjiang.

Meteorologists in China predict that the extreme heat will persist for the next five days, prompting various cities to open air raid shelters to provide relief for their citizens. 

Advisory issued

Employees have been advised to limit outdoor work when temperatures exceed 40°C. The northern regions, including Beijing, have been particularly affected, with the capital experiencing a heatwave lasting 10 days with temperatures above 35°C, the longest since 1961.

On a global scale, the World Meteorological Organization reported that Earth recently endured its hottest week on record at the beginning of July. Climate change and the early stages of El Niño have contributed to this trend, with June also ranking among the hottest months ever recorded. Moreover, heatwaves have impacted the United States, Mexico, and southern Europe in recent weeks. The anticyclone system known as Cerberus caused sweltering heat, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Turkey. These extreme weather events underscore the ongoing challenges posed by climate change.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 10:10 IST

