Ready to restart nuclear programme, says Iran

Iran says it is ready to restart its nuclear programme on an “industrial scale”. (Representative photo: Reuters)

Iran says it is ready to restart its nuclear programme on an “industrial scale”. The decision came days after US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal that curbs the country’s nuclear ambitions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said he would try and save the 2015 Iran Nuclear deal through negotiations with the European nations who were co-signatories to the deal. Simultaneously, the country would make preparations to restart its programme of nuclear enrichment, he added, as per CNN. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets in the largest demonstration on Friday, three days after Trump announced his decision of withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif said American foreign policy had “dragged the Middle East into chaos.” He also accused Trump of “ignorance and folly.” Zarif on Tuesday will meet with his counterparts from Germany, France and the UK in Brussels. The Iran nuclear deal was signed between six countries in 2015 – Iran, US, Britain, Germany, Russia, France and China for lifting economic sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limitations to the country’s nuclear programme.