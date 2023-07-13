For those of us who came of age in the enchanting era of the 1990s and early 2000s, the allure of Harry Potter books is forever etched in our hearts. The visionary author, JK Rowling, accomplished the extraordinary feat of transforming an entire generation of children into fervent readers. Her bewitching narratives whisked us away to a magical realm, where we yearned for nothing more than to receive our own letter from the illustrious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Extremely rare edition of Philosopher’s Stone

Recently, a remarkable tale emerged, illuminating the enduring power of Rowling’s wizarding world. A timeworn and battered copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, originally purchased for a mere 30 pence (Rs 32), cast a spell of astonishment when it fetched an astounding £10,500 (Rs 11.16 lakh) at auction. Unveiled as an extremely rare first edition, the book revealed its hidden value to the awe-struck bidders.

This extraordinary find was no ordinary book. It had been withdrawn from circulation by a library, and its true significance came to light when it was discovered to be one of only 500 copies ever published by Bloomsbury in 1997. To further enhance its rarity, a mere 300 of these precious editions found their way into libraries across the United Kingdom, adding to the allure of this remarkable discovery.

The discerning buyer, recognizing the untapped potential, seized the opportunity when the Wolverhampton Library deemed the book too weathered to lend out, selling it for a pittance. Initially appraised at a modest £3,000 to £5,000, the book set off a fierce bidding war at Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ Antiques in Lichfield, Staffordshire. In the end, it commanded an impressive price of £10,500, leaving both bidders and spectators in awe of its enchanting allure.

Anonymous collector

Yet, the collector’s identity remains shrouded in mystery. Safely tucked away in a box amidst the collector’s home, this literary gem was believed lost as the collector’s assortment grew over time. Tragically, the man passed away earlier this year at the age of 55, leaving behind a legacy of undiscovered wonders. It was during the sorting of his cherished belongings that his family stumbled upon this priceless artefact.

Reflecting on the book’s origins, a netizen aptly explained, “When the book was first released, the publishers underestimated its potential popularity, resulting in a limited print run of only 500 copies. Out of these, 200 found their way into the hands of eager readers, while the remaining 300 were entrusted to libraries, an ingenious strategy to ignite readership and spread the enchantment through the power of word-of-mouth. Clearly, it worked wonders!”